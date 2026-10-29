Bills' Tough Decision Was 'Best Thing' for DJ Moore

Missing a game due to injury isn't in DJ Moore's playbook.

The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver had made 91 consecutive regular season appearances dating back to December 2020 when he was sidelined due to COVID protocols with the Carolina Panthers. Coincidentally, Bills' head coach Joe Brady was Moore's offensive coordinator at the time.

Earlier this month, however, Moore's ironman streak ended as a result of reaggravating the AC joint sprain that he initially suffered in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

The issue devolved enough that Brady made his top wide receiver inactive in Weeks 5 and 6 as the Bills swung through Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Needless to say, the decision did not sit well with Moore.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore #2 jumps over New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods #22 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The two weeks [out], it was pretty sad. I was mad at myself," said Moore on Wednesday as the Bills prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens on November 1. "Somebody put out a post on X where I was standing there watching the guys practice, that was the hardest thing about the two weeks."

The 29-year-old Moore, a 2018 first-round draft pick, appears chomping at the bit to return.

"Why [was I mad at myself]? Because I missed time. I don't be wanting to miss time. I be wanting to be out there with the guys," said Moore.

Meanwhile, Brady isn't surprised by Moore's reaction.

"He's as tough as they come. A lot of times, he says a lot without saying a lot. It was tough for him not playing in those games," said Brady. "It was obviously frustrating for him, but for him, it was the best thing to do."

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Bills scratched DJ Moore twice

With a Week 7 bye on the schedule, the Bills seemingly saw an opportunity to give Moore three consecutive, non-interrupted weeks of rest and recovery.

"Obviously, we know the importance that he brings to our football team, to our offense, the toughness, the playmaking ability. It'll be nice to get him back out on the football field today," said Brady prior to Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park.

Despite only 12 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown over limited action, Moore has proven valuable to his new team in more ways than one. His on-field presence demands extra attention from the opposing defense, opening up opportunities for other route runners in the passing game.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Houston Texans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We know the offense that we can be with him out of the field," said quarterback Josh Allen. "We just want him back out there healthy and playing full speed because he does provide a different element to our offense."

The hope is that the time off will boost Moore's long-term availability. Even the WR1 conceded as much.

"It helps me get healed and in the best spot for the team," said Moore.

DJ Moore's Week 8 practice update

Moore practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday as the Bills ease him back into action coming out of the bye.

While he was wearing a red non-contact jersey, likely as a precaution, Moore was seen reaching up over his head to catch passes from Allen during practice.

Although his status remains one to monitor throughout the week, one has to think Moore will be active come Sunday against the Ravens. That seems to have been the plan all along.

35 seconds of DJ Moore back at #Bills practice

Still in a red non contact jersey pic.twitter.com/QEs6pLDRrU — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 28, 2026

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