Bills' Friday Practice Update: Questions Remain for Dalton Kincaid, DJ Moore vs. Ravens

There's no guarantee that the Buffalo Bills will have two of their primary pass-catching weapons available when the Baltimore Ravens visit Highmark Stadium on November 1.

Although it's promising that both wide receiver DJ Moore and tight end Dalton Kincaid were present at practice for the third day in a row, there's still some uncertainty surrounding their availability come game time.

While briefly addressing reporters after Friday's practice, Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady listed Moore and Kincaid amongst those players who are officially questionable for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

After participating in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday, both Moore and Kincaid were on the field again during Friday's media-viewing portion of practice. As has been the case, the two players wore red non-contact jerseys, likely more as a precaution than anything else.

As for the Ravens' offense, head coach Jesse Minter confirmed that quarterback Lamar Jackson will return to the starting lineup after missing three games due to an ankle issue.

More on DJ Moore's injury

Initially spraining his AC joint in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, Moore reaggravated the injury in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.

Marking the end of his consecutive games streak at 91 regular season appearances, Moore was scratched from the lineup in Weeks 5 and 6 after carrying a questionable tag on the official injury report.

"The two weeks [out], it was pretty sad. I was mad at myself," said Moore on Wednesday. "Somebody put out a post on X where I was standing there watching the guys practice, that was the hardest thing about the two weeks."

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball after making a catch aginst the Carolina Panthers during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With additional rest and recovery time from the Week 7 bye, Moore appears eager to return, and the Bills' offense would obviously love to have him against the Ravens.

"Obviously, we know the importance that he brings to our football team, to our offense, the toughness, the playmaking ability. It'll be nice to get him back out on the football field today," said Brady prior to Wednesday's practice.

While Moore has only 12 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown, his presence opens up more possibilities for the offense.

Dalton Kincaid injury details

Kincaid popped up on injury report this week coming off the bye due to a chest issue. He was banged up last time out against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18, but was able to finish the game.

Following a third-quarter red zone play, Kincaid was seen grabbing at his torso in apparent discomfort. He went to the locker room for evaluation, and returned as the Bills took possession with 8:01 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Feeling good. Just how football goes. Some weeks will be worse than others, and then some weeks will feel great. But lucky and grateful enough to be able to go out there and practice," said Kincaid after Wednesday's practice (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio).

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems as if the benefit of the bye week may prevent Kincaid from missing any games.

"Extra week's great. Great for everybody, honestly. Just mental, physical reset," said Kincaid, who sounded as if he intends to play.

Catching 23 of 29 targets this season, Kincaid currently leads the Bills with 315 receiving yards.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates after scoring a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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