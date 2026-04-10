Despite already having one of the top tight end rooms in the league, the Buffalo Bills are on the hunt for another prospect at the position in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Bills visited with NC State tight end Justin Joly leading up to the start of the selection process on Apr. 23, according to OnSI’s Arye Pulli, hinting at the team’s interest in bringing another option into the fold.

Buffalo is already returning Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes, all of whom enjoyed fruitful 2025 campaigns, so it’s surprising that the Bills would be seeking another player to add to that group. At the same time, the more the merrier in Joe Brady’s offense, which has made a living off of its tight ends’ production both as pass catchers and in terms of their blocking ability in the running game.

Receiving talent

North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (15) gestures after catching a pass against California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Joly is more of a one-trick pony, with his impact as a receiver far outweighing that as a blocker at this stage of his career. That would help balance the Bills’ TE room, which is slanted toward bigger, more physical players in Knox and Hawes, accompanied by the slighter Kincaid, who is more of a threat in the passing game.

Adding Joly would give that group a higher-ceiling receiver, which is an intriguing possibility. He finished his final two collegiate seasons with NC State, totaling 92 receptions for 1,150 yards while finding the end zone 11 times. The 21-year-old is projected to be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection.

“Just versatility,” said Joly as far as what he offers a prospective team while speaking at his pro day. “There’s nothing I can’t get better at route-running-wise, catching-the-ball-wise, blocking-wise—doing everything. … I think that’s something that’s big about my game, I’m willing to do whatever they need me to do.”

Time to target

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tight end is far down the list of Buffalo’s roster needs at this point in the offseason. But if Joly falls to the Bills at an opportune time in the draft, he could be headed to Western New York.

The Bills have a third-, fourth- and two fifth-round picks in the upcoming draft, and that could be the spot to land a player of Joly’s caliber. It would be interesting to see him in red, white and blue.

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