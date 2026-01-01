Bills' head coach Sean McDermott eyes rushing title for James Cook

The Buffalo Bills have one final game to play this season, and while they won't be able to win the AFC East after a five-year run, they're still one of the more dangerous teams entering the playoffs.

Buffalo not only has plenty of postseason experience, as well as the reigning NFL MVP under center in Josh Allen, but it also has the league's current rushing leader. James Cook heads into Week 18 with a career-high 1,606 rushing yards. That has him 47 yards ahead of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has 1,559 yards.

On Thursday, head coach Sean McDermott was asked about Cook and whether he was aware of his position to win the rushing crown. McDermott admitted, "That's definitely on my mind," which could be a good sign for Cook.

Another positive note for Cook is that Buffalo will know what he needs to do in order to secure the title. The Colts take on the Houston Texans during the 1:00 p.m. window on Sunday, while the Bills face the New York Jets in a game that kicks off at 4:25 p.m.

A rushing title would give James Cook two crowns in as many seasons

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Cook, who signed a four-year, $48 million extension this offseason, was tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns last season. In a breakout campaign, Cook ran for 16 touchdowns, sharing the title with Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens and Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions.

He's again been a beast near the end zone, with Cook rushing for 12 touchdowns this season.

Cook won't threaten for that title again, however, with Taylor entering Week 18 with 18 touchdowns. Henry is second with 16. On the Bills, Cook even trails his quarterback, Josh Allen, who has 14 rushing touchdowns of his own.

It would be great for Cook to secure that achievement, but what's most important is ensuring he's ready for a postseason run. All year, the success of the Buffalo offense has hinged on how well Cook performs. If he's at his best in the playoffs, the Bills will be tough for anyone to beat.

