Bills Central

Bills' Josh Allen heaps praise on James Cook following record-breaking outing

Josh Allen explains what makes Buffalo Bills RB James Cook stand out.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs for a gain past New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs for a gain past New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's a 4-0 start for the Buffalo Bills, who knocked off the New Orleans Saints this weekend. New Orleans kept it closer than expected, but the Bills still found a way to pull off the win, 31-19.

While Josh Allen took over down the stretch, it was James Cook who had the offense rolling early. The fourth-year back set a franchise record early in the game when he scored a rushing touchdown for the eighth consecutive game.

RELATED: Josh Allen gives brutally honest review of Bills Week 4 performance

In all, he had 117 yards on 22 attempts. This was also historic for Cook, since he's the first Bills running back since Thurman Thomas in 1991 to rush for 100 yards in three consecutive games.

After the game, Allen was singing the praises of his teammate, saying Cook seems to get better every week.

“It seems like he’s getting better every week ... He’s shot out of a cannon, his contact balance is unbelievable … Glad he’s on our team.”

Cook signed an extension worth $48 million over four seasons this year, which means Buffalo fans will get to watch him continue to get better for many more weeks to come.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.