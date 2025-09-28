Bills' Josh Allen heaps praise on James Cook following record-breaking outing
It's a 4-0 start for the Buffalo Bills, who knocked off the New Orleans Saints this weekend. New Orleans kept it closer than expected, but the Bills still found a way to pull off the win, 31-19.
While Josh Allen took over down the stretch, it was James Cook who had the offense rolling early. The fourth-year back set a franchise record early in the game when he scored a rushing touchdown for the eighth consecutive game.
RELATED: Josh Allen gives brutally honest review of Bills Week 4 performance
In all, he had 117 yards on 22 attempts. This was also historic for Cook, since he's the first Bills running back since Thurman Thomas in 1991 to rush for 100 yards in three consecutive games.
After the game, Allen was singing the praises of his teammate, saying Cook seems to get better every week.
“It seems like he’s getting better every week ... He’s shot out of a cannon, his contact balance is unbelievable … Glad he’s on our team.”
Cook signed an extension worth $48 million over four seasons this year, which means Buffalo fans will get to watch him continue to get better for many more weeks to come.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —