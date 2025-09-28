Bills Central

Josh Allen gives brutally honest review of Bills Week 4 performance

The Buffalo Bills didn't live up to their expectations, and Josh Allen said as much following their Week 4 win.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs out prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs out prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Not every game is pretty, which we saw in Week 4 as the Buffalo Bills grinded out a win over the scrappy New Orleans Saints.

Buffalo was favored by more than two touchdowns entering the game, but it was a 21-19 contest in the fourth quarter. At that point, Josh Allen took over and put the game out of reach with a beautiful touchdown drive.

RELATED: Bills vs. Saints Rapid Reaction: Takeaways from Buffalo Bills' Week 4 win over Saints

The Bills walked away with a 31-19 win and are sitting at 4-0 overall. That doesn't mean they're thrilled with their performance this week, however. Allen said as much after the game when speaking with reporters.

Allen said the Bills "didn’t do themselves any favors" against the Saints, saying they had too many penalties and were playing behind the sticks. He also pointed the finger at himself for throwing his first interception of the season.

Allen finished with 209 yards through the air with two touchdown passes. He also had 45 yards rushing with another touchdown on the ground. Defensively, the Bills were bullied on the ground, surrendering 189 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: Beast unleashed: Josh Allen breaks free from coaches' chains late vs. Saints

More frustrating than that was the fact that they were hit with 11 penalties. That has to be cleaned up before their Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots, who just improved to 2-2 with a 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.