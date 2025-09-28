Josh Allen gives brutally honest review of Bills Week 4 performance
Not every game is pretty, which we saw in Week 4 as the Buffalo Bills grinded out a win over the scrappy New Orleans Saints.
Buffalo was favored by more than two touchdowns entering the game, but it was a 21-19 contest in the fourth quarter. At that point, Josh Allen took over and put the game out of reach with a beautiful touchdown drive.
The Bills walked away with a 31-19 win and are sitting at 4-0 overall. That doesn't mean they're thrilled with their performance this week, however. Allen said as much after the game when speaking with reporters.
Allen said the Bills "didn’t do themselves any favors" against the Saints, saying they had too many penalties and were playing behind the sticks. He also pointed the finger at himself for throwing his first interception of the season.
Allen finished with 209 yards through the air with two touchdown passes. He also had 45 yards rushing with another touchdown on the ground. Defensively, the Bills were bullied on the ground, surrendering 189 yards and a touchdown.
More frustrating than that was the fact that they were hit with 11 penalties. That has to be cleaned up before their Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots, who just improved to 2-2 with a 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.
