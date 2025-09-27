Bills Central

Four Bills poised for huge Week 4 performances vs. Saints

The Buffalo Bills look to stay atop the AFC as they host the winless New Orleans Saints in a Week 4 matchup featuring several players with an opportunity to have an explosive performance.

Ronnie Eastham

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills host the New Orleans Saints this weekend in a non-conference clash of two teams going very different directions.

The Saints fired coach Dennis Allen mid-season last year and hired former NFL offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is in the beginning stages of rebuilding. The Bills, on the other hand, are the current Super Bowl favorite and have the league's current and 2025 MVP front-runner, quarterback Josh Allen.

This weekend's tilt shouldn't be close and offers an opportunity for a few players to shine and have huge days against the 0-3 Saints squad that will be in the running for the top draft pick in next year's NFL draft.

Who do you think will have a big game? We've got four potential players who could meet your expectations.

QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback, and NFL MVP Josh Allen tosses a touchdown pass to rookie tight end Jackson Hawes in the Bills win.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) makes a pass for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

This feels like cheating, picking Bills quarterback Josh Allen to have a big game, but the Saints aren't terrible against the run, allowing an average of only 3.6 yards per carry.

On the other hand, their pass defense is giving up 7.6 yards per pass, and quarterbacks are completing more than 70 percent of their passes. The Bills will try to get up on the Saints early and put this game away.

TE Dalton Kincaid

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid runs following a catch during the Bills win over the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs against Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

If Allen has a big day through the air, someone has to be the recipient. That honor will go to Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, who will continue his breakout campaign, this time against the Saints.

Kincaid is the first Bills tight end in team history to record four or more receptions in each of the team's first three games to start the season. Look for Kincaid to continue that stretch with four consecutive games this weekend against the Saints.

DT Deone Walker

Buffalo Bills rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) looks on after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bills' rookie defensive tackle seems to get better with each game. He was instrumental against the Dolphins when he pressured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into throwing an interception to Terrel Bernard, which sealed the win.

This week, he takes on a Saints team that likes to throw the ball. The Saints pass on more than 61 percent of their passes, averaging about 40 attempts per game. Walker will have plenty of opportunities to make a splash play or two. Walker hasn't recorded a sack yet, but he'll get one this week.

S Cole Bishop

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews during the Bills win over the Ravens.
Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, the Saints like to throw the ball around and have options in the passing game, running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Chris Olave, and tight end Juwan Johnson. Cole Bishop has played well since Week 1 and continues to develop.

Bishop is entering only his eighth career start and has yet to record an interception. That will change against the Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ronnie Eastham
RONNIE EASTHAM

Ronnie began covering the NFL and the Buffalo Bills three years ago, including content across outlets such as FanSided, Buffalo Rumblings podcasts, On SI and video content for Built In Buffalo.