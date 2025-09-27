Four Bills poised for huge Week 4 performances vs. Saints
The Buffalo Bills host the New Orleans Saints this weekend in a non-conference clash of two teams going very different directions.
The Saints fired coach Dennis Allen mid-season last year and hired former NFL offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is in the beginning stages of rebuilding. The Bills, on the other hand, are the current Super Bowl favorite and have the league's current and 2025 MVP front-runner, quarterback Josh Allen.
This weekend's tilt shouldn't be close and offers an opportunity for a few players to shine and have huge days against the 0-3 Saints squad that will be in the running for the top draft pick in next year's NFL draft.
Who do you think will have a big game? We've got four potential players who could meet your expectations.
QB Josh Allen
This feels like cheating, picking Bills quarterback Josh Allen to have a big game, but the Saints aren't terrible against the run, allowing an average of only 3.6 yards per carry.
On the other hand, their pass defense is giving up 7.6 yards per pass, and quarterbacks are completing more than 70 percent of their passes. The Bills will try to get up on the Saints early and put this game away.
TE Dalton Kincaid
If Allen has a big day through the air, someone has to be the recipient. That honor will go to Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, who will continue his breakout campaign, this time against the Saints.
Kincaid is the first Bills tight end in team history to record four or more receptions in each of the team's first three games to start the season. Look for Kincaid to continue that stretch with four consecutive games this weekend against the Saints.
DT Deone Walker
The Bills' rookie defensive tackle seems to get better with each game. He was instrumental against the Dolphins when he pressured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into throwing an interception to Terrel Bernard, which sealed the win.
This week, he takes on a Saints team that likes to throw the ball. The Saints pass on more than 61 percent of their passes, averaging about 40 attempts per game. Walker will have plenty of opportunities to make a splash play or two. Walker hasn't recorded a sack yet, but he'll get one this week.
S Cole Bishop
As previously mentioned, the Saints like to throw the ball around and have options in the passing game, running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Chris Olave, and tight end Juwan Johnson. Cole Bishop has played well since Week 1 and continues to develop.
Bishop is entering only his eighth career start and has yet to record an interception. That will change against the Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —