James Cook just bulldozed his way into Bills' history with Week 4 touchdown
James Cook has become a superstar for the Buffalo Bills, and he just ran his way into the record books during their Week 4 contest against the New Orleans Saints.
With the game tied at seven, Cook ran the ball in from one yard out, putting his team back on top 14-7. That score also put him in the record book as he's the first player in franchise history to score a rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games.
Cook's streak goes back to the 2024 season, and he's also coming off back-to-back 100-yard games. He's on his way to a third, picking up 41 yards on the first two drives alone in Week 4.
Before the regular season began, the Bills and Cook were able to agree to a contract extension, paying him $48 million over four seasons. That's a fair deal for someone who was tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns a year ago.
Through four weeks, he's proven to be worth every penny.
