Bills Linked to One of NFL Draft’s Biggest Fallers

Even after adding DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears, the Buffalo Bills still need more depth at wide receiver.

While they trust Moore and Khalil Shakir, they haven’t seen enough from Keon Coleman or Joshua Palmer to rely on them throughout the season. That’s why they’re often linked to wideouts in the upcoming NFL draft.

One name usually mentioned is KC Concepcion of Texas A&M, who we’ve previously mentioned was born in upstate New York and has always kept an eye on the Bills. Concepcion is a talented pass catcher, but according to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, he’s one of the “biggest fallers” in the draft right now.

That label sounds worse than it is as Davenport predicts the Bills will select Concepcion at No. 26 overall. His claim is that the receiver class isn’t top heavy, but it is deep, which is why Concepcion is on the board for Buffalo.

”This year's class at the wide receiver position may not be especially top-heavy, but it is deep. There will be wideouts available in the second half of Round 1 just due to the depth of the class who have the potential to make an immediate impact in the NFL,” Davenport wrote.

The Bills know their window with Josh Allen isn’t as big as it once was. That’s why adding as much firepower around him as possible is a logical approach to the 2026 season.

What does KC Concepcion bring to an NFL offense?

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After spending two seasons at North Carolina State, Concepcion transferred to Texas A&M for his final collegiate campaign. He had his best statistical season, recording 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns. He also averaged 18.2 yards per punt return with two touchdowns.

As for his role in the NFL, Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson says Concepcion offers explosive ability after the catch, and called him an instant offensive threat.

"Concepcion changed the narrative from being a gadget-specific receiver into one of college football's most explosive run-after-catch weapons. He is an instant offensive threat for NFL teams," Parson said.

"Concepcion is a dynamic, open-field weapon who can go beyond manufactured touches and easy completions. He's developing into a well-rounded, high-impact receiver with a high ceiling as an NFL option."

Should Buffalo pull the trigger on Concepcion, the Bills would be able to use three wide sets with far more confidence. They would also have three receivers who are deadly after the catch, which is a staple of Joe Brady’s offense.

In addition to his receiving skills, Concepcion offers value as a punt returner, making him an ideal selection for the Bills, even if he’s considered a “faller.”