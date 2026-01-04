Jets activate two obscure former Bills for Highmark Stadium sendoff

The New York Jets are deploying a Week 18 lineup that resembles something from the fourth quarter of the Buffalo Bills' 2022 preseason finale, literally.

The Jets have activated two former Bills' practice squad players for the January 4 regular season finale at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

On Saturday, the Jets signed defensive end Kingsley Jonathan to the active roster off the practice squad. Additionally, they designated running back Raheem Blackshear as a gameday elevation. Both players dressed for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

While the Bills will rest multiple key veterans with the playoffs on deck, the Jets look like a team in tank mode. The decision to start undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook over Tyrod Taylor suggests no desire to maximize New York's chances of winning the game.

In addition to its entire starting defensive backfield differing from the one that the Bills faced in Week 2, the Jets are down to fourth-strong running back Kene Nwangwu on the offensive side. Nwangwu, Khalil Hebert and Blackshear will handle RB duties against Buffalo.

Kingsley Jonathan

Jonathan was with the Bills as recently as November, spending one week on the practice squad. He returned to the Jets on December 9.

Since signing as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2022, Jonathan has served three separate stints with the Bills. The Nigerian-born edge rusher has appeared in 14 regular season games for Buffalo, primarily in a special teams role.

Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (59) in the first quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Raheem Blackshear

Blackshear entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Bills, spending the first two weeks of the 2022 campaign on the practice squad before being poached by the Carolina Panthers. He led Buffalo in rushing over three preseason games that summer, running for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. He added 93 yards on eight receptions.

Appearing in 41 career games, all with Carolina, Blackshear has 341 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns to his credit.

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear (3) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

