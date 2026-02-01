Bills Urged to Target Super Bowl Wide Receiver in NFL Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills are turning the page this offseason, with Joe Brady taking over as their new head coach.

Brady, who has been the offensive coordinator since taking over during the 2023 season, has done a solid job with the offense, but he needs more playmakers. That's why the Bills are being urged to target one of the biggest stars during the postseason.

Rashid Shaheed, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks during the season, has made a couple of huge plays during his team's run to the Super Bowl. In the NFC Divisional Round against the 49ers, Shaheed returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. He added a 51-yard reception in their Championship Game win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed returns a punt for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

His ability to make plays downfield is what intrigues Bradley Locker of PFF, who believes the Bills should target Shaheed in free agency.

"New head coach Joe Brady will inherit a Bills roster that needs attention on both sides of the ball, but the team’s receiving corps seems the most dire. With Khalil Shakir returning as the lone consistent contributor, Buffalo needs more weapons for Josh Allen," Locker wrote.

"Shaheed owns a career 74.2 PFF receiving grade, including posting a 61.5 receiving mark since being acquired by the Seahawks midseason, but he would be a strong fit with Allen. The 27-year-old has dropped only two passes across his four-year career, and his 95.7 deep receiving grade is the 12th-highest among qualified receivers since 2022. Shaheed would help inject perimeter speed to Buffalo’s offense without breaking the bank."

Rashid Shaheed would give Bills more than a weapon on offense

Seattle Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed returns a kickoff for a touchdown as 49ers K Eddy Pineiro attempts to trip him up. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Shaheed has played four years in the NFL, most of which were spent with the New Orleans Saints. He has 153 receptions for 2,243 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In addition to his work on offense, Shaheed has 1,014 yards and three touchdowns on punt returns as well as 1,322 yards and a touchdown on kick returns. Should the Bills land Shaheed, they would boast an elite return game with Ray Davis already proving to be one of the best kickoff returners in the game.

