Bills newcomer Joshua Palmer shares what’s surprised him most in Buffalo
One of the few additions to the Buffalo Bills offense this year has been wide receiver Joshua Palmer. The former Los Angeles Chargers pass catcher signed a three-year deal with Buffalo to help round out their receiving corps.
Through two games, he's shown that he can be a contributor. He's caught seven passes for 108 yards, and while he's still looking for his first touchdown of the season, he's been able to move the chains consistently when targeted.
Following his second game with the team, Palmer was asked about his early impressions. More specifically, he was asked if there was anything that surprised him about the Bills. After initially saying no, he did say that he's surprised by how tight the roster is.
"I would say how close the team is. I don't want to say it's surprising, but it's heartwarming, to say the least, that everybody gets along with each other," Palmer said.
"You know, there's not a lot to do in Buffalo, no knock to Buffalo, just not a lot of things to do in Buffalo, so a lot of guys spend time with each other, around the facility. So like I said, I think it only helps the team on the field."
Anyone who watched the HBO seriesHard Knocks understands where Palmer is coming from. While some critics called the show boring, it did highlight the bond this team shared. From defensive linemen sharing a meal at a restaurant to Connor McGovern cooking pizzas for his fellow offensive linemen, this group took teamwork to heart.
It's just one of the many reasons fans can get behind them, and why players such as Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White, Jordan Phillips, Gabe Davis, and Dane Jackson all signed back with Buffalo after playing elsewhere in 2024.
