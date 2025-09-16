Tua heaps praise on Josh Allen before Thursday’s clash: ‘That dude can do anything’
The Buffalo Bills have a short week as they host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
Buffalo heads into the game with a 2-0 record and stands atop the AFC East rankings. The Dolphins are still looking for their first win of the season after giving up 33 points to Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 and 33 points to Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Week 2.
If they struggled to hold those quarterbacks under 30, it could get tough against Josh Allen, who has led the Bills to 71 points in two games.
RELATED: Josh Allen gives reason behind 'Mangia, Mangia!' audible used in Bills' win over Jets
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa understands what his defense is about to face as he heaped some extreme praise on Allen ahead of their matchup, saying, "That dude can do literally anything he wants ... I can't do half of what he does."
Tagovailoa will surely take some criticism for saying he can't do half of what Allen does, but he's just calling it as he sees it. Allen is the reigning NFL MVP and nearly took his team to the Super Bowl last year despite the lack of a No. 1 wide receiver.
Countless pundits have called on Buffalo to add more talent around Allen, saying the team relies too heavily on him. Allen continues to prove he's capable of elevating those around him, which is why fellow QBs such as Tua are quick to shower him with praise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —