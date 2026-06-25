Bills' Offensive Line, Connor McGovern Face New Challenge After Losing 'Pillar'

Returning four of five starting offensive linemen is generally a positive development for any NFL team.

In this case, however, the Buffalo Bills are experiencing a change up front for the first time since 2023. Furthermore, the Bills lost an ultra-reliable piece in cerebral left guard David Edwards, who landed a four-year contract reportedly worth $61 million.

Edwards was available for every start each of the last two seasons, but was held out for veteran rest purposes in Week 18. He totaled 2,012 regular season snaps since transitioning from a sixth man role into the starting left guard.

"Now, we don't have David Edwards. Me, him and CyBo [right guard O'Cyrus Torrence] played so many snaps together. We got so comfortable with each other. Now, we're just trying to build up that whole foundation with [Austin] Corbett and Alec [Anderson]," said Bills' starting center Connor McGovern, who signed a four-year contract extension this past March.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen just getting the snap during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to his reliability, Edwards, who started for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams prior to landing in Orchard Park, routinely used savvy and smarts to help his teammates, especially when it came to recognizing defenses.

"He was my pillar for the past two years," said McGovern, who happens to be Edwards's predecessor at left guard. "I know if I didn't see something that he saw it or vice versa and so we were always bouncing stuff off each other."

Left tackle Dion Dawkins, a five-time Pro Bowler who has played next to a host of guards ranging from Richie Incognito to Wyatt Teller during his Bills' tenure, has publicly praised Edwards for his ability to communicate up front.

"Dave is almost like another center on the football field. He's one of my favorite guards that I've played with since I've been in the league. And I tell Dave that," said Dawkins to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79), Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64), Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) and Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) get ready to line up during first half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connor McGovern confident in potential LG replacements

As for the next lineman who will start in between McGovern and Dawkins, the Bills have two primary contenders set to duke it out during training camp.

Both returnee Alec Anderson and newcomer Austin Corbett are appealing options to fill the spot vacated by Edwards.

Anderson has been a super backup that has been routinely deployed as a sixth offensive lineman in heavy formations over the past two seasons. Beginning on the Bills' practice squad, Anderson, who is known to play with a nastiness, has been in the system since signing as an undrafted rookie in 2022. He started games at right tackle and left guard in 2025.

The 26-year-old Anderson was freshly named as the No. 18 player in our daily Bills On SI Top 25 Countdown.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo and cornerback Kelee Ringo make comments to Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson after place kicker Michael Badgley’s extra point attempt was blocked during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coincidentally, the 30-year-old Corbett, who has 78 career starts, was the starting right guard for the aforementioned Rams' championship team. His time in Los Angeles also overlapped with Bills' offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who retired this offseason. Corbett's familiarity with Kromer should ease his transition to the Bills by some degree.

"You know what you get with Alec. You get the physicality, you get the kind of the meat head a little bit, but you need that ... kind of balances everything out to get another a little hothead in there," said McGovern. "I think Corbett just brings a bunch of experience. He's a nine-year vet now. So, it's gonna be a lot of fun to see them battle in camp."

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As far as replacing Edwards's ability to diagnose a defense and communicate with his linemates, McGovern seems to believe that both Anderson and Corbett can handle the challenge.

"Corbett, he's seen so much. Also [he's] from the Kromer tree, so that helps a lot, too. So he's really good at that," said McGovern. "And then Alec, really I think the past few years being the backup center, it's really slowed the game down for him and allowed him to see more."

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