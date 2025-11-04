Bills' offseason addition Joey Bosa is outperforming expectations
In need of help on the edge, the Buffalo Bills rolled the dice on former Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowler Joey Bosa in free agency this offseason.
The third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Bosa has been a dominant pass rusher since entering the NFL, but injuries have slowed him down. Buffalo has been careful with his snap count, hoping to keep him fresh and healthy for the games that count.
RELATED: Bills' defense finally discovering key to victory much to Sean McDermott's glee
This past weekend, we saw Bosa at his best as he was the most dominant defender on the field during the Bills' win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bosa recorded 1.5 sacks on Patrick Mahomes during the victory, while registering 10 pressures and posting unbelievable pass-rush win and pressure rates in the process.
It's not a one-game anomaly either for Bosa.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
He's been making an impact all year and finds himself in the top 10 in the NFL in pressure rate (22%), pass rush win rate (20.9%), and total pressures (40). After eight games, Bosa now has 19 tackles, four sacks, and leads the league with four forced fumbles.
Joey Bosa was signed to stop Patrick Mahomes, which he did in Week 9
Buffalo has been one of the top contenders in the AFC for the past six seasons, but the Chiefs remain their kryptonite. While Josh Allen and the Bills have a major edge in the regular season, Mahomes and the Chiefs are 4-0 in the playoffs against Allen.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills restructure CB's contract, pointing to trade coming before deadline
That's why general manager Brandon Beane went after Bosa, who spent the first nine seasons of his career playing in the AFC West. Being a rival of Kansas City gives Bosa confidence to go against Mahomes and company, and on Sunday, we saw that come to fruition.
Of course, the real test will be in the postseason. If Sunday is any indication, the Bills might have their best chance of unseating Kansas City, thanks in large part to Bosa.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —