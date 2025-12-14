Joey Bosa can reignite early-season success for Bills vs. Patriots' vulnerable OL

The early returns on the free-agent addition of Joey Bosa were positive.

The Buffalo Bills' pass rush thrived early in the year, led by the 30-year-old 10-year pro. But leading into his absence this past week against the Cincinnati Bengals, due to a hamstring injury, the Bills’ pressure unit had taken a significant step back over the last few games. And its regression centered around Bosa, the centerpiece of the Bills’ front four, becoming far less effective.

Deep dive

Due in part to a wrist injury that dates back to early November, Bosa has experienced a dip in production.

According to Next Gen Stats, in Weeks 1 through 9, Bosa recorded a 17.5% pressure rate, which was the eighth-highest rate among players with a minimum of 100 pass rush snaps. However, since sustaining his wrist injury and subsequent hamstring ailment, his pressure rate dropped to just 6.3% in Weeks 10 through 13. That mark would be five percentage points lower than his current career-low rate of 11.5%, with which he finished the 2022 season.

Hand usage is significant for edge rushers, and as Bosa’s has been hampered lately, so has his ability to produce.

Return to form

However, after missing the game against the Bengals, Bosa will return with fresh legs and having had a full week to rest his ailing wrist. And this week’s matchup has the makings of a get-right game for the veteran.

The Patriots’ offensive line has allowed Drake Maye to be sacked the fourth-most times (40) of any quarterback in the NFL this season, while allowing opponents to record a quarterback pressure rate of 38.7%, which is the sixth-highest rate in the league, per NFL Pro.

Maye was sacked three times during a Week 13 win over the New York Giants prior to the Patriots’ bye week. In the previous matchup between the Bills and New England, Buffalo brought the Patriots’ quarterback down four times for sacks. Bosa failed to come away with a sack during that game, but finished with a QB pressure rate of 15%, finishing with three pressures on 20 pass rush snaps, per NFL Pro.

One of the keys to the game for the Bills this week will be to get after Maye while disallowing him from escaping the pocket. With Bosa coming back following a week off, he could be in for a big game, which would help reignite some of the success he found to begin the year.

