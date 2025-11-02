CBS' Tony Romo calls out James Cook's simple running play as Bills lead Chiefs
In a game - and a rivalry - marked by crazy, unpredictable, iconic plays, it's nice to have something simple to count on. For the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs, it might end up being James Cook off left guard.
Though Josh Allen and Ty Johnson have the Bills' two rushing touchdowns, it's running back James Cook who is again setting a physical, consistent tone early in the showdown with the Chiefs. Fresh off a career-high 216-yard performance in last week's win over the Carolina Panthers, Cook has rushed for 64 on 5.8 yards per pop as the Bills have built a 21-13 halftime lead at Highmark Stadium.
In the win over the Panthers, Cook took a hand-off from Allen and squirted through left guard for a 64-yard touchdown. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Right?
Against Chiefs' coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's vaunted defense, the Bills have run the same play a couple of times for positive yardage. On the play, fullback Reggie Gilliam offers misdirection at the snap, then acts as another pulling offensive lineman who clears a path on the left side for Cook.
The play has worked twice on Sunday, the last time for a Cook 16-yard gain that set up Allen's touchdown
Give Cook and Gilliam credit, obviously. But also offensive coordinator Joe Brady for finding something during the Bye week, and then sticking with it when it started working.
Said CBS analyst Tony Romo, "It's the same exact play. They've gotten the Chiefs on that one twice. It's going to happen a lot today."
Cook is on pace to be the first player to rush for 100 yards against the Chiefs since Week 1 of 2024 (Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson) and the first running back to do so since Christmas of 2023 (Zamir White of the Las Vegas Raiders).
