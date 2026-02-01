4 Senior Bowl Standouts at Wide Receiver the Bills Should Consider in NFL Draft

It's no secret that the Buffalo Bills need help at wide receiver.

They leaned heavily on Khalil Shakir during the postseason, and while he's an excellent option in the slot, he's not someone who stretches the field consistently. They got a boost from Brandin Cooks, but need someone younger with more upside.

That's why they're expected to target players both in free agency and the 2026 NFL draft. In the draft, they might not land one of the top prospects in Round 1, so it's a good idea to see which players beyond Day 1 could help.

This past week was a good chance to see some of the options in this class in action during the Senior Bowl. Here's a look at four receivers who the Bills should have been keeping an eye on.

Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

National wide receiver Reggie Virgil of Texas Tech practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Texas Tech's Reggie Virgil made a case for himself this past week. The 6-foot-2, 188-pounder ran clean routes and displayed great speed downfield.

Reggie Virgil has another gear in open grass. He’s been awesome in Mobile. pic.twitter.com/vYZGqB2y9d — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 28, 2026

Virgil averaged 19.9 yards per catch in 2024 with Miami (OH), finishing with 816 yards and nine touchdowns on 41 receptions. With the Red Raiders, he racked up 57 receptions for 705 yards and six touchdowns.

Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll

National Team wide receiver Tyren Montgomery of John Carroll runs after a catch during National Senior Bowl practice. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

John Carroll's Tyren Montgomery was the only Division III player in attendance at Mobile, which is tough enough on its own. He's also a late bloomer, after originally playing basketball at LSU before turning to football. This left him feeling as though he had a lot to prove.

"Being the only DIII guy here, I feel like I have a lot to prove," Montgomery said via The Athletic. "And just being a late bloomer in the game of football, I just wanted to show the scouts and show everybody that I belong here.

Montgomery had a couple of drops, but overall, he was one of the more impressive players. He might not be a contributor early, but as a developmental player, he's worth keeping an eye on.

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane catches a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ja'Kobi Lane hasn't gotten the same attention that Makai Lemon has, but he still proved to be a great weapon for USC. Over the past two seasons, he had 92 receptions for 1,270 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Nasty move from USC WR Ja’Kobi Lane to get wide open downfield for a touchdown #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/SHjFNZrzpT — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) January 28, 2026

He improved his stock in Mobile, showing improved route running and displaying a wide catch radius. Lane isn't likely to be a No. 1 wideout, but he has the tools to contribute on the outside, which is what the Bills need most.

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields runs after making a catch at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Buffalo can't zero in on size, the way they did with Keon Coleman in 2024, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be intrigued by Malachi Fields. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound Fields was a consistent contributor at Notre Dame, averaging 17.5 yards per catch during his senior season at Notre Dame.

The Virginia transfer is considered a Day 2 prospect, but he showed off a full route tree and was dominant in one-on-one drills in Mobile. He could be moving up draft boards after the strong showing.

