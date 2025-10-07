Bills predicted to trade star tight end to Panthers to solve cornerback concerns
Week 5 exposed the Buffalo Bills secondary as Stefon Diggs had his way with everyone who attempted to guard him. The former Bill hauled in 10 receptions for 146 yards as he helped the New England Patriots hand the Bills their first loss of the season.
This loss should have opened their eyes to the issues they have on defense, and if they want to get to the Super Bowl, they need to address these concerns.
RELATED: Bills can solve WR separation problem by striking pre-deadline deal with Saints
That's what Pro Football Network's Josh Weil believes they should do as well. He predicted one trade for every team ahead of the deadline, and has the Bills sending tight end Dawson Knox to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Mike Jackson.
"The Buffalo Bills have been constantly hit with injuries at the cornerback position this season, and getting some depth would go a long way toward ensuring they aren’t hanging on by a thread at any point. Mike Jackson is having an incredible season for the Carolina Panthers, ranking as the 11th-best cornerback in the entire league based on our PFSN CBi ranking system, which grades his performance so far at 89.1, or a B+," Weil wrote.
"The Buffalo Bills look pretty loaded after the season’s first quarter, and some depth is always good, so 53-man rosters are customary in the league. I thought an interesting trade for both sides would be Mike Jackson for TE Dawson Knox."
Knox has been a trusted option for Josh Allen, but might not be needed. Dalton Kincaid is in the midst of a breakout season and rookie Jackson Hawes has proven to be good enough to hold down a TE2 job.
As for Jackson, he's proven to be a capable defensive back who had 76 tackles and two picks in his first season with the Panthers. This year, he has 19 tackles and an interception in five games.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —