Four Buffalo Bills Stealing the Show During Early Training Camp Practices

Friday is a day off for the Buffalo Bills, who have had two consecutive rain-filled practices.

The bad weather hasn't hurt the positive feelings as players are reacting well to Joe Brady as their new head coach. The same is true with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is quickly earning the respect of his players.

As for the players, they are also earning plenty of respect. Following their first two practices, here's a look at four players who are standing out as early stars.

Landon Jackson, DE

Bills DE Landon Jackson sprints off the line as he works out during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Landon Jackson had a forgettable rookie campaign, which ended with a torn MCL and PCL. He enters year two looking to make good on his potential and bulked up during the offseason in preparation for a new role in Jim Leonhard's scheme.

So far, that added strength has made a difference as Jackson has been a disruptive force. As Lance Lysowski from Buffalo News says, the coaches must love what they have seen from Jackson thus far.

"During an 11-on-11 drill, Allen faked a handoff on a play-action pass, but he didn't have time to throw. Jackson created a quick pressure with an inside move, forcing Allen to bail on the screen pass. The Bills need Jackson to be disruptive this season, and the play showed that the muscle he added this offseason is translating to the field. Plus, it was worth noting how often the running backs were involved in the Bills' passing game for the second practice in a row," Lysowski wrote.

Dalton Kincaid, TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid catches a pass during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen has been a standout, but he's not included on this list since that's just the norm for him. Instead, we spend some time looking at the skill players around him, including Dalton Kincaid. The fourth-year tight end has been a reliable weapon when he's on the field, but injuries have been a concern the past two years.

Ahead of their first practice, Joe Brady said Kincaid "crushed" his conditioning test. That's carried over to the field with Kincaid running crisp routes while being heavily involved in the offense. In addition to catching everything thrown his way, Kincaid has been standing out as a blocker in the run game. He's been fantastic and if he stays healthy, Kincaid should be a key piece of the Bills' offensive puzzle.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr has taken advantage of a couple of injuries at the position, taking snaps with the first team. While he's still learning the speed of the NFL game, Elarms-Orr has looked like a seasoned veteran. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard says the rookie "doesn't blink," suggesting he could be in line for a major role this year.

DJ Moore, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was no shortage of criticism for the Bills after they traded for wide receiver DJ Moore. Critics said that a second-round pick for a player coming off back-to-back seasons with declining statistics was an overpay. Buffalo, however, felt he was a perfect fit for their offense and would help Josh Allen take his game to another level.

After the first two practices, it appears as though the Bills knew exactly what they were doing. Moore has been one of the smoothest route runners on the field and has been hauling in passes with ease. On Thursday, he had a couple of big plays, getting fans excited for what's to come this season.

Moore must continue to perform at a high level to prove they won this trade, but the early returns are encouraging.