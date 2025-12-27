Bills' top 2026 draft fits include 'people-mover' interior lineman

Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, the Buffalo Bills will have some tough decisions to make. While they have their core players locked up, there are still key role players on expiring contracts.

Two of the biggest names are starting center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards. Keeping the offensive line intact would help maintain continuity, but that might not fit within the salary cap. That's why it's important for Buffalo to look for replacements in the 2026 NFL draft.

That's where Bleacher Report focuses in their latest draft piece as they identified the top fits for all 32 teams. For Buffalo, they zeroed in on interior offensive linemen, with the following players standing out as the best fits.

Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Emmanuel Pregnon could be Bills' ideal target

USC Trojans offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon celebrates the Trojans' win over the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Of the three names listed, the one that makes the most sense, according to Bleacher Report, is Pregnon. He doesn't have the same ceiling as Olaivavega Ioane, but Pregnon has the talent to develop into a starter and wouldn't cost them a top pick.

"Emmanuel Pregnon is a stoutly-built people-mover with a nasty demeanor, tools and tape to be a long-term starting NFL guard," Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn wrote. "Reliable, stout presence in the run game. Pregnon can cover up, lift and uproot targets on base, double and combination blocks."

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder is in his sixth season in the NCAA and has played for three different programs. He began his career at Wyoming, where he spent three seasons with the Cowboys.

Wyoming Cowboys guard Emmanuel Pregnon against the Ohio Bobcats in 2022. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pregnon transferred to USC, where he played in 2023 and 2024. He was expected to enter the 2025 NFL draft, but Pregnon decided to use his final year of eligibility to gain a bit more experience before moving to the NFL.

He re-entered the transfer portal and signed with the Ducks for 2025. Pregnon has continued to shine as a run-blocker, something that would make him a fan-favorite in Buffalo, should they decide to bring him in.

