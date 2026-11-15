Bills Two Big Hits on Geno Smith Knocks Jets QB Out of Game Twice

Geno Smith is not having a fun day against the Buffalo Bills.

As his New York Jets host the Bills in Week 10, Smith has been under constant pressure. That included taking a massive hit from linebacker Terrel Bernard near the end of the first half.

Making the hit look even worse was the fact that Smith was also being hit by rookie outside linebacker T.J. Parker at the same time. Smith went to the medical tent for some medical attention and didn't take the field to begin the second half.

Rookie fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik replaced Smith and led the Jets on a scoring drive to cut the lead to 10-9. Smith was evaluated for a concussion and was back on the field when the Jets took the field again, but Smith took another hard hit.

Geno Smith suffered a second injury during the third quarter

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith throws the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This time, it was a third-down blitz from Cole Bishop that knocked Smith to the ground and forced a field goal. Not only did that hit end a promising drive, but it also sent Smith back to the medical tent. After evaluation, he was then sent to the locker room for further evaluation.

Smith has completed 13 of 21 passes for 148 yards, and although he was sacked just one time, he took several other major hits. As the game goes into the fourth quarter, he has been ruled questionable to return, this time with an ankle injury.

Klubnik again replaced Smith and there is not a third quarterback on the roster. Their emergency quarterback is wide receiver Isaiah Williams.

Bills in full control of Jets

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs by New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York kept it close in the first half, with the score at 10-6. Klubnik then led them on a scoring drive, cutting the lead to 10-9. Since then, the Bills have taken full control.

Josh Allen ran a touchdown to extend the lead to 17-9 and while the Jets scored another field goal, Buffalo had another strong response. This time, DJ Moore caught a deep pass from Allen, scoring his third touchdown of the year on a 45-yard play.

If this score holds, the Bills will improve to 8-1 on the season. They will also have their first win in the AFC East. Their only other divisional game was in Week 4, which was when they suffered a loss to the New England Patriots.

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