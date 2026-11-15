Bills Week 10 Inactive List vs. Jets Includes Rare Spencer Brown Development

The Buffalo Bills are looking for their fifth win in a row and their first against an AFC East opponent in 2026 as they visit the New York Jets.

Buffalo enters this game relatively healthy, with the biggest question being starting right tackle Spencer Brown. The veteran was forced to sit out in Week 8 after a back injury flared up during the team's bye week. He returned to action in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, but suffered an ankle injury during that game.

Brown was able to play every snap, but entered the weekend with a doubtful designation. He truly turned out to be a game-time decision, as Brown was seen testing out his ankle during pre-game warmups.

Spencer Brown certainly doing everything he can to play today.



We’ll find out for sure in 16 minutes.#Bills pic.twitter.com/WiBRMnqdEj — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 15, 2026

After twsting the ankle, Brown said he was "good to go," which is huge. Not only is he a far more reliable starter than Tylan Gable, but it's rare to see "doubtful" players suit up for the Bills. He's the first player Buffalo had listed as doubtful to play since 2014 and the league-wide rate is just 4.9% (according to Banged Up Bills).

Before looking at the full list of inactive players in Week 10, let's get a refresher on which players were dealing with injuries for both the Bills and Jets.

Buffalo Bills Week 10 Injury Report

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford enters the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DOUBTFUL:

Spencer Brown, OT (Ankle)

QUESTIONABLE:

Christian Benford, CB (Wrist)

Sam Franklin, DB (Shoulder)

Jordan Hancock, DB (Hamstring)

Tyrell Shavers, WR (Knee)

The good news for the Bills on this injury report is the absence of both wide receiver DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid. Moore had a shoulder injury which has been nagging him all year, but he's fully healthy going into this showdown. Kincaid, who has had several issues again this season, suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 but is fully cleared this week.

New York Jets Week 10 Injury Report

New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Trevin Wallace, LB (Groin)

QUESTIONABLE:

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB (Illness)

Omar Cooper Jr., WR (Ankle)

Joseph Ossai, Edge (Ankle)

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Knee)

Harrison Phillips, DL (Ankle)

Garrett Wilson, WR (Concussion)

Nahshon Wright, CB (Back)

VJ Payne, S (Knee)

Reserve linebacker Trevin Wallace is the only player ruled out for New York. That said, they had sone concerns with Garrett Wilson dealing with a concussion. Fellow wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. has an ankle injury and was also questionable. Both will suit up, as will some of their other stars, including cornerback Nahshon Wright and EDGE Joseph Ossai.

Buffalo Bills Week 10 Inactive Players

Buffalo Bills QB Shane Buechele prepares to throw a pass in the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Buechele, QB (Emergency 3rd QB)

Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, OG

Jude Bowry, OT

Greg Gaines, DT

Mike Danna, EDGE

Jalon Kilgore, S

Gameday roster & inactives ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SmNNIx65B1 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 15, 2026

New York Jets Week 10 Inactive Players

Tim Patrick, WR

Jelani Woods, TE

Nate Lynn, EDGE

Trevin Wallace, LB

Jarvis Brownlee, CB

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