Bills Week 10 Inactive List vs. Jets Includes Rare Spencer Brown Development
The Buffalo Bills are looking for their fifth win in a row and their first against an AFC East opponent in 2026 as they visit the New York Jets.
Buffalo enters this game relatively healthy, with the biggest question being starting right tackle Spencer Brown. The veteran was forced to sit out in Week 8 after a back injury flared up during the team's bye week. He returned to action in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, but suffered an ankle injury during that game.
Brown was able to play every snap, but entered the weekend with a doubtful designation. He truly turned out to be a game-time decision, as Brown was seen testing out his ankle during pre-game warmups.
After twsting the ankle, Brown said he was "good to go," which is huge. Not only is he a far more reliable starter than Tylan Gable, but it's rare to see "doubtful" players suit up for the Bills. He's the first player Buffalo had listed as doubtful to play since 2014 and the league-wide rate is just 4.9% (according to Banged Up Bills).
Before looking at the full list of inactive players in Week 10, let's get a refresher on which players were dealing with injuries for both the Bills and Jets.
Buffalo Bills Week 10 Injury Report
DOUBTFUL:
Spencer Brown, OT (Ankle)
QUESTIONABLE:
Christian Benford, CB (Wrist)
Sam Franklin, DB (Shoulder)
Jordan Hancock, DB (Hamstring)
Tyrell Shavers, WR (Knee)
The good news for the Bills on this injury report is the absence of both wide receiver DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid. Moore had a shoulder injury which has been nagging him all year, but he's fully healthy going into this showdown. Kincaid, who has had several issues again this season, suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 but is fully cleared this week.
New York Jets Week 10 Injury Report
OUT:
Trevin Wallace, LB (Groin)
QUESTIONABLE:
Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB (Illness)
Omar Cooper Jr., WR (Ankle)
Joseph Ossai, Edge (Ankle)
Adonai Mitchell, WR (Knee)
Harrison Phillips, DL (Ankle)
Garrett Wilson, WR (Concussion)
Nahshon Wright, CB (Back)
VJ Payne, S (Knee)
Reserve linebacker Trevin Wallace is the only player ruled out for New York. That said, they had sone concerns with Garrett Wilson dealing with a concussion. Fellow wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. has an ankle injury and was also questionable. Both will suit up, as will some of their other stars, including cornerback Nahshon Wright and EDGE Joseph Ossai.
Buffalo Bills Week 10 Inactive Players
- Shane Buechele, QB (Emergency 3rd QB)
- Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, OG
- Jude Bowry, OT
- Greg Gaines, DT
- Mike Danna, EDGE
- Jalon Kilgore, S
New York Jets Week 10 Inactive Players
- Tim Patrick, WR
- Jelani Woods, TE
- Nate Lynn, EDGE
- Trevin Wallace, LB
- Jarvis Brownlee, CB
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.