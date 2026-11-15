Bills' Last Game vs. Jets' Geno Smith Combo Brings Back Motown Memories

Buffalo Bills fans of the early-to-mid-2010s may remember Geno Smith's first go-around with the New York Jets, and on Sunday, Buffalo will get another shot at Gang Green with Smith as its quarterback.

The last time Smith took significant snaps against Buffalo as a member of the Jets, the Bills weren't at Ralph Wilson Stadium, as the Bills' old stadium was known at the time, or MetLife Stadium.

Present-day Bills fans may remember them winning twice at Ford Field in Detroit in five days in 2022, but that wasn't the first time Buffalo won twice in the Motor City in the same season.

Setting the scene and stout defense

Nov 24, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Jets wide receiver Percy Harvin (16) is tackled by Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) during the first quarter at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2014, the November 13-21 blizzard moved the Bills' Week 12 game against the Jets from Buffalo to Detroit. Buffalo, which had beaten the Lions earlier in the year, entered at 5-5, while New York was 2-8.

What followed was a complete drubbing in one of the most satisfying games of the 2014 season, a year in which the Bills fell just short of breaking the longest postseason drought by an NFL team at the time.

What carried the Bills was their defense, a unit that led the NFL with 54 sacks that season. Michael Vick started at quarterback for New York, and Buffalo sacked him seven times. Jerry Hughes and Mario Williams each had two sacks, while Kyle Williams, Ty Powell and Nickell Robey-Coleman chipped in with one each.

The defense forced Vick into an interception and several other near-picks, which sent him to the bench for Smith, who was 10-of-12 for 89 yards, albeit when the game was out of reach thanks to some nice complementary football akin to what the 2026 Bills have played lately.

Handshakes all around

Nov 24, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Bills defensive end Manny Lawson (91) scores a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt from Jets punter Ryan Quigley (4; left) during the second half at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo's offense, which was led by quarterback Kyle Orton during his swan song, put up consistent points with the help of a big special teams play to pull away in this one.

Orton went 24-of-32 for 230 yards and two touchdowns, one to Robert Woods and the other to Scott Chandler. Woods had nine receptions on the day, three times as much as the next-closest receiver, which he turned into 118 yards and his touchdown.

On the ground, Fred Jackson and Anthony "Boobie" Dixon each found the end zone, but the biggest play of the game came on special teams, with Manny Lawson blocking a punt and recovering it in the end zone for a touchdown that all but put the game away at 24-3.

The final score wound up 38-3, a score very similar to the Bills' last game at the old Highmark Stadium.

If the Bills can rattle Smith like they did Vick on that day in Detroit, they should be able to cruise to victory rather easily and improve to 8-1, keeping pace for the AFC's top seed.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —