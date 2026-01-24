Bills Urged to Pursue Former First-Round Pick to Shore Up WR Depth

After falling short in the NFL playoffs once again, it's clear that the Buffalo Bills need to upgrade their talent at the wide receiver position. For that reason, they're going to be linked to every possible available wideout throughout the 2026 offseason.

One player who could be on the market is San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk. Following a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, the relationship between Aiyuk and the 49ers has fallen apart. General manager John Lynch recently made it clear that things are beyond repair and that Aiyuk won't be back next year.

MORE: Bills Named Best Landing Spot for 13,000-Yard Wide Receiver in 2026 Free Agency

As for his next landing spot, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton sees the Bills as a possibility. While he acknowledges that Brandon Beane hasn't admitted the position was a dire need in the past, their recent struggles could change that.

"In the past, general manager Brandon Beane has bristled at criticisms over his receiver depth chart, but after the Bills came up short in another mid-January playoff exit, he may be willing to take a big swing for a high-end pass-catcher," Moton wrote.

"This season, Khalil Shakir led the Bills across most receiving categories, hauling in 72 of 95 targets for 719 yards and four touchdowns. He's a solid receiver who operates primarily out of the slot, but the 6-foot, 190-pounder doesn't put fear in defenders in critical situations or in the red zone."

MORE: Former divisional rival spurns Bills in head coaching search

Moton added that Aiyuk would be a significant upgrade over Shakir, especially when it comes to the red zone.

"Averaging 14.6 yards per reception, Aiyuk would be a significant upgrade over Shakir as a big-play receiver and pose more of a scoring threat. The 49ers' soon-to-be ex-receiver has 25 career touchdown receptions. Shakir has 11."

Bills need more than one WR this offseason

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Adding Aiyuk might be risky given that he hasn't played since the 2024 season. That said, he has the talent to be a difference-maker, so exploring the possibility makes sense.

Even if Aiyuk, or any other WR is added to the roster, Buffalo still needs more help. Shakir is an excellent slot receiver, but no one else on the roster has proven they can be a permanent starter on the outside.

For that reason, the Bills would be wise to explore a veteran in free agency, or via trade, and still look for a boundary receiver in the 2026 NFL draft.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —