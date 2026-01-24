Bills Named Best Landing Spot for 13,000-Yard Wide Receiver in 2026 Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of a coaching search after moving on from Sean McDermott following their Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo has had a Super Bowl-caliber team, but they haven't been able to get through their playoff wall. While McDermott was the one who lost his job, there are other issues as well. Their biggest being the lack of a true No. 1 wide receiver.

If the Bills are serious about making a run in 2026, they have to fix this issue either in free agency or the NFL draft. As for PFF's Mason Cameron, he sees them using free agency and believes Mike Evans could be the answer. Cameron identified Buffalo as the best landing spot for Evans, should he leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans catches a pass thrown by QB Baker Mayfield against the Atlanta Falcons. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"While questions linger surrounding Mike Evans‘ possible retirement, there’s no question that the 32-year-old wideout can still produce when on the field. Although injuries derailed his 2025 campaign, Evans posted the fourth-highest PFF grade (89.0) among receivers in 2024. He remains a highly efficient pass-catcher, as his 2.21 yards per route over the past two seasons ranks in the top 15," Cameron wrote.

"The Bills' lack of quality depth at outside receiver limited their offensive output, particularly when injuries mounted late in the year. Add in their limited capability to stretch the field vertically – recording the sixth fewest receptions on throws of 20 or more yards – and Evans profiles as a strong upgrade to Josh Allen’s core of weapons."

Mike Evans could be exactly what Josh Allen needs

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen drops back to throw during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During their head coaching search, the Bills have made sure Josh Allen has his say. They need to do the same when it comes to adding talent at the receiver position.

Allen has been forced to play without a dominant boundary receiver and while he's been able to lead them to wins in the regular season, he hasn't been able to rely on any wideouts to make big plays in clutch moments.

Evans would give him a massive target (6-foot-5, 231 pounds) who can win deep and is excellent at contested-catches. He wouldn't be a long-term answer, but could be a one-year option to take the offense, and Allen, to the next level.

