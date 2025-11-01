Bills urged to trade for veteran defensive tackle at NFL trade deadline
The Buffalo Bills lost one of their top defenders in Week 8 when Ed Oliver suffered a bicep injury during their win over the Carolina Panthers. It was revealed earlier this week that he would need surgery, and is out for the season.
That's a devastating blow for a defensive line that hasn't lived up to expectations this season. It's also a reason for the Bills to be active at the NFL trade deadline.
While most predictions have them looking for help at wide receiver, the Bills now need a defensive tackle just as much. That's why Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon believes they should target Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee is expected to be sellers at the deadline after firing their head coach during the season. They're set for big changes following the conclusion of this campaign, and could look to unload players on expiring contracts, such as Joseph-Day.
"A biceps injury has Ed Oliver down long-term, leaving the Bills with a major need up front on defense. Joseph-Day is an experienced option with an expiring contract on a team that should be selling a player his age (30). Buffalo would have to do some work to stay under the cap, but his $6.5 million 2025 cap hit is workable." - Gagnon, Bleacher Report
Sebastian Joseph-Day could be an affordable one-year rental
As Gagnon said, the Bills would need to make some moves to get Joseph-Day's contract under the salary cap, but it's not a prohibitive number.
He would also provide a balanced player who is capable against both the run and the pass.
Through eight games in 2025, Joseph-Day has recorded 25 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack. Now in his seventh season, Joseph-Day has appeared in 96 games with 85 starts, giving him the experience this line could use for a late-season push.
