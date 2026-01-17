Bills vs. Broncos, NFL Divisional Round: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Round 2 of the NFL playoffs is here as the Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round.

These two teams squared off last year, with Buffalo winning at home 31-7. This time, the Broncos are the home team after they secured the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Led by a Super Bowl-winning coach, Sean Payton, the Broncos are full of confidence and will be ready for Josh Allen and the Bills.

For Buffalo, they want to take advantage of the absence of the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been their kryptonite in the playoffs. If they can knock off the Broncos, their confidence will be through the roof with one game to go until the Super Bowl.

With the stage set, here's all you need to know to catch the game.

Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos TV & viewing info

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a gain during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Date: Saturday, January 17

Time: 4:30 PM

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Location: Denver, CO

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Betting Odds: Bills +1.5 | O/U: 51.5

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Broncos Online

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook runs for a gain as Denver Broncos LB Dondrea Tillman and CB Riley Moss defend. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through FuboTV.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV's most popular sports talk shows.

This game can also be streamed on Paramount+.

