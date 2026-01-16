Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos Divisional Round expert pick roundup

For the second time in as many years, the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos will meet in the NFL playoffs. The two teams met in the Wild Card Round following the 2024 season, with Buffalo winning easily, 31-7.

This year, things are expected to be much different. The Broncos were not only on the road last season against the Bills, but Bo Nix was still an inexperienced quarterback in his first playoff game. Now, the Broncos have the homefield advantage, and as the No. 1 seed, they're fully rested following a bye week.

Throw in the injuries at the wide receiver position for Buffalo, and, understandably, Denver is a slight favorite coming into the game. That said, let's see which team the experts believe will pick up the win and move on to the Conference Championship.

Clare Brennan: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Broncos

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

Ali Bhanpuri: Bills 26, Broncos 20

Brooke Cersosimo: Bills 26, Broncos 22

Dan Parr: Broncos 24, Bills 23

Gennaro Filice: Broncos 26, Bills 21

Tom Blair: Broncos 24, Bills 21

Gennaro Filice explained why he picked Denver, focusing on the home-field advantage as well as the presence of Sean Payton. He also said they still have to deal with Josh Allen, which is no easy task.

"What are the benefits of backing the Broncos in this spot? Well, you get the AFC's No. 1 seed … returning to health after a week of rest … playing at home in the mile-high air … boasting a Super Bowl-winning coach and a feisty defense that's the most dominant unit in this matchup," Filice wrote.

"What are the benefits of backing the Bills? You get Josh Allen."

Pamela Maldonado: Broncos 20, Bills 17

Eric Moody: Broncos 27, Bills 24

Ben Solak: Broncos 19, Bills 13

Seth Walder: Broncos 27, Bills 21

Jordan Dajani: Broncos 24, Bills 21

Jared Dubin: Bills 23, Broncos 17

Mike Florio: Bills 24, Broncos 21

Chris Simms: Bills 24, Broncos 21

