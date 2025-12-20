Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns Week 16 expert pick roundup

The Buffalo Bills secured a huge win in Week 15, knocking off the New England Patriots in a 21-point comeback. That gave them renewed hope that they could catch up in the AFC East race, and they can keep the pressure on New England with another victory this weekend.

Buffalo will be on the road as they look for that win against Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns. Sanders has given the Browns a spark, but they're still just 3-11 on the season.

That's why Buffalo is heavily favored in this one. It's also why they're the team selected by most experts in our Week 16 prediction roundup.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Conor Orr: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

John Pluym: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Clare Brennan: Bills

Everyone at SI sees this going Buffalo's way, which isn't much of a surprise given the differing trajectories each team is currently on.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Pamela Maldonado: Bills 34, Browns 10

Eric Moody: Bills 24, Browns 13

Seth Walder: Bills 31, Browns 10

No one at ESPN believes the Browns will win this game, and they also don't see them keeping it close. Buffalo has a chance to make a statement by running away with this one before turning their attention to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett riles up the crowd against the Tennessee Titans. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ali Bhanpuri: Bills 28, Browns 16

Tom Blair: Bills 25, Browns 14

Brooke Cersosimo: Bills 28, Browns 17

Gennaro Filice: Bills 24, Browns 14

Dan Parr: Bills 27, Browns 16

Cersosimo explains her reasoning for picking the Bills, who she says could struggle with Cleveland's pass rush.

" NFL Pro gives Cleveland two matchup advantages: defensive pressure rate and overall rushing efficiency. I'm not sure that will be enough to take down the mighty Bills, who are coming off a big divisional win and saw their road to the Super Bowl open up with Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Joe Burrow's Bengals getting eliminated from the playoffs last week."

Myles Garrett will give them fits, but Buffalo is still the superior team. They just have to ensure Garrett doesn't completely ruin their plans on offense.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir catches the ball for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Brad Gagnon: Browns

Moe Moton: Bills

Gary Davenport: Bills

Ian Hanford: Bills

Kristopher Knox: Bills

Wes O'Donnell: Browns

Brent Sobleski: Bills

Two members of the Bleacher Report staff picked the Browns, although they were making their predictions against the spread. Still, Brad Gagnon could see this being a trap game for the Bills.

"In seven home games this season, the Browns have been outscored by a total of four points. Meanwhile, the supposedly mighty Bills have outscored their opponents by just 3.1 points per game since Week 10," Gagnon wrote.

"For the Bills, this could be a bit of a road trap between a thrilling victory in New England and a potential Super Bowl preview against Philadelphia."

