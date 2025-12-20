Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns Week 16 expert pick roundup
The Buffalo Bills secured a huge win in Week 15, knocking off the New England Patriots in a 21-point comeback. That gave them renewed hope that they could catch up in the AFC East race, and they can keep the pressure on New England with another victory this weekend.
Buffalo will be on the road as they look for that win against Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns. Sanders has given the Browns a spark, but they're still just 3-11 on the season.
MORE: Bills take big gamble with first pick in 2026 3-round NFL mock draft
That's why Buffalo is heavily favored in this one. It's also why they're the team selected by most experts in our Week 16 prediction roundup.
Sports Illustrated
Conor Orr: Bills
Gilberto Manzano: Bills
Matt Verderame: Bills
John Pluym: Bills
Mitch Goldich: Bills
Clare Brennan: Bills
Everyone at SI sees this going Buffalo's way, which isn't much of a surprise given the differing trajectories each team is currently on.
ESPN
Pamela Maldonado: Bills 34, Browns 10
Eric Moody: Bills 24, Browns 13
Seth Walder: Bills 31, Browns 10
MORE: Bills release midseason addition, officially sign 4x Pro Bowler
No one at ESPN believes the Browns will win this game, and they also don't see them keeping it close. Buffalo has a chance to make a statement by running away with this one before turning their attention to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri: Bills 28, Browns 16
Tom Blair: Bills 25, Browns 14
Brooke Cersosimo: Bills 28, Browns 17
Gennaro Filice: Bills 24, Browns 14
Dan Parr: Bills 27, Browns 16
Cersosimo explains her reasoning for picking the Bills, who she says could struggle with Cleveland's pass rush.
" NFL Pro gives Cleveland two matchup advantages: defensive pressure rate and overall rushing efficiency. I'm not sure that will be enough to take down the mighty Bills, who are coming off a big divisional win and saw their road to the Super Bowl open up with Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Joe Burrow's Bengals getting eliminated from the playoffs last week."
Myles Garrett will give them fits, but Buffalo is still the superior team. They just have to ensure Garrett doesn't completely ruin their plans on offense.
Bleacher Report
Brad Gagnon: Browns
Moe Moton: Bills
Gary Davenport: Bills
Ian Hanford: Bills
Kristopher Knox: Bills
Wes O'Donnell: Browns
Brent Sobleski: Bills
Two members of the Bleacher Report staff picked the Browns, although they were making their predictions against the spread. Still, Brad Gagnon could see this being a trap game for the Bills.
"In seven home games this season, the Browns have been outscored by a total of four points. Meanwhile, the supposedly mighty Bills have outscored their opponents by just 3.1 points per game since Week 10," Gagnon wrote.
"For the Bills, this could be a bit of a road trap between a thrilling victory in New England and a potential Super Bowl preview against Philadelphia."
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.