Bills vs Dolphins announcer pairing & referee assignment for NFL Week 10
The Buffalo Bills take on a familiar foe on Sunday, visiting the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 of the season. This is the second and final time these two teams will square off, with the Bills winning 31-21 on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
These teams have gone in opposite directions in 2025, with the Bills in the mix for the AFC East title. Miami, meanwhile, is just 2-7 and could be blowing things up in the offseason.
For now, the focus is on this weekend as the Bills look for win No. 7. Let's take a look at which referees will keep order in this one and who will be on the microphone calling the action.
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, Week 10 announcer pairing
CBS will have Andrew Catalon as the play-by-play announcer and Charles Davis and Jason McCourty as the analysts in the booth.
AJ Ross will be the sideline reporter for this one. She's an Emmy winner who always does good work when interviewing coaches and relaying news to the booth.
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, Week 10 referee assignment
Ron Torbert is the referee in charge on Sunday. He's officiated nine games that Buffalo has played in, with the Bills going 5-4 with him in charge.
The most recent game he officiated was in 2024, when the Bills knocked off the Seattle Seahawks. Let's check out his full crew.
Torbert has been a referee since 2014, but has been in the NFL since 2010. He began his career as a sideline judge and is a well-resepcted ref. He was even the head referee for Super Bowl LIX when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here's a look at his full crew, which will be on the field in Week 10.
Referee: Ron Torbert
Umpire: Barry Anderson
Down Judge: Frank LeBlanc
Line Judge: Brian Bolinger
Field Judge: Ryan Dickson
Side Judge: Keith Washington
Back Judge: Tony Josselyn
