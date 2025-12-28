Bills vs. Eagles, NFL Week 17: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Week 17 is here as the Buffalo Bills have just two more regular-season games to play at Highmark Stadium. That begins with a meeting against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There's a lot on the line as a Buffalo loss could potentially end their chances of catching the New England Patriots in the AFC East. A win, however, keeps them in the race with one week left to play.

Even if the Bills don't win the division, they're going to be in the postseason and have a chance to make a deep run. Their confidence in the playoffs would be much higher, regardless of seeding, if they knock off the defending Super Bowl champs.

Below is all the information you need to catch the big game.

Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia TV & viewing info

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets a pass off during the first half against the Browns. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo is a slight favorite in the late afternoon game.

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Venue: Highmark Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Bills -1.5 | O/U: 44.5

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Eagles Online

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through FuboTV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

