Three Bills' players could earn major six-figure paydays against Eagles in Week 17

This weekend could be one of financial gain for several Buffalo Bills players.

As the Bills wrap up preparations for their Week 17 foe, the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, tight end Dawson Knox, and edge rusher Joey Bosa are all eyeing potentially significant paydays.

Extra motivation

Beginning with Shakir, he needs just one touchdown to cash a $150,000 contract incentive, as he currently sits with four touchdowns receiving on the season, needing five to trigger the escalator. He could make an additional $300,000 if he finds the end zone twice against Philadelphia.

Pushing for more

Knox can cash in three separate times this weekend. With one reception, he would reach 30 total for the season, which would earn him $100,000, while one more touchdown would give him four on the year, giving him another $100,000. Lastly, if Knox records 37 yards receiving this week, he would reach 400 total for the season, which would be an additional $100,000.

Knox has already made $100,000 for reaching 250 yards receiving and is set to earn $650,000 in playing-time incentives, per Spotrac. Knox has been on the field for 61% of the Bills’ offensive snaps this season, earning $250,000 for reaching the 45% mark, $150,000 for playing 55% of the snaps and $250,000 more if he is to maintain a rate of at least 60% of the snaps.

With that said, Knox has been deemed questionable to play for the Bills on Sunday due to a knee injury. If he is absent against the Eagles, it could significantly impact things.

Money in the bank

Finally, with one more sack, Bosa would increase his season total to six, adding $250,000 to his 2025 earnings. The veteran edge rusher is also set to cash playing time incentives, earning $250,000 for playing at least 45% of the team’s defensive snaps and $750,000 for playing at least 55% of the team’s defensive snaps.

Through 16 weeks, he has been a stalwart for the Bills' defense while being on the field for 65% of the team’s defensive snaps. And if that number stands, he would earn an additional $1 million, per Spotrac.

With the Bills likely needing a victory over Philadelphia to keep pace in the divisional title race, the team would be happy to pay out whatever it takes to secure a win while living to fight another day entering the final week of the season.

