Bills vs. Jets announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 18

The Buffalo Bills will play their final game at Highmark Stadium in Week 18, hosting the New York Jets in the regular-season finale.

Buffalo is 11-5 while the Jets come in at 3-13. For the home team, they can improve their standings in the AFC playoffs, but they already know they won't be the AFC East champions. Their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 ended those hopes and allowed the New England Patriots to secure the division crown.

That said, there's still plenty to tune in for, especially with this being the final game at the stadium the Bills have called home since 1973. Let's take a look at who will be in the booth calling the action, as well as which referee will be in charge of keeping order on the field.

Bills vs. Jets, Week 18 announcer pairing

Buffalo plays in the late window on CBS, with Andrew Catalon as the lead broadcaster. He will be joined by analysts Charles Davis and Jason McCourty. As for the sideline reporter, AJ Ross will be there to give breaking news during the game.

Bills vs. Jets, Week 18 referee assignment

Alan Eck takes the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Alan Eck will be the referee for the Bills-Jets showdown in Week 18. Hired by the NFL as a side judge in 2016, Eck was promoted to referee in 2023. Before joining the NFL, he spent time in the NCAA, officiating games in the Big 12 and the Mountain West Conference. Here's a look at his full crew for the game:

Referee: Alan Eck

Umpire: Tab Slaughter

Down Judge: Derick Bowers

Line Judge: Derek Anderson

Field Judge: John Jenkins

Side Judge: Dale Shaw

Back Judge: Greg Meyer

Eck's crew is averaging 11.2 penalties per game, which is slightly below the league average of 12.87. The home team wins 53.33 percent of the time when he's officiating, which is slightly above the league average of 52.33 percent.

