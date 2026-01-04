Bills vs. Jets, NFL Week 18: Start time, live stream, TV channel

It's an AFC East showdown in Week 18 as the Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets. There will be plenty to celebrate as the Bills don their iconic red helmet to play in the final game at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo can improve their seeding in the playoffs with a win, but there's not much incentive. Regardless of the outcome in this one, they're going to be on the road for this postseason run. Still, a win would give them some confidence, especially after their one-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.

Even without the bad taste from a loss last week, the Bills would love to send this stadium out with a win, especially against a division rival. With the stage set, let's check out all the information needed to catch the Bills in action on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets TV & viewing info

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir makes a catch over New York Jets linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Buffalo is favored by more than a touchdown. What would be interesting is seeing how much that changes, if at all, if the Bills announced Josh Allen won't play the entire game. Of course, even a Mitchell Trubisky vs. Brady Cook matchup would still favor the home team.

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Venue: Highmark Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Bills -7.5 | O/U: 37.5

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Jets Online

Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott and New York Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn meet near the 50-yard line after the game. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

