Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Week 10 Expert Pick Roundup
After knocking off the Minnesota Vikings at home on Monday Night Football in Week 9, the Buffalo Bills are back on the road in Week 10. This time, they take on the New York Jets in an AFC East showdown.
For Buffalo, this is just their second divisional game, with the first coming in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. That also happened to be the only blemish on their record, with Buffalo entering this game with a record of 7-1. The Bills are now looking to improve to 1-1 in the division. As for the the 2-7 Jets, they're already 0-2 against the AFC East.
The road team is favored in this one, and that makes plenty of sense with Buffalo winning the past five games against New York. With the stage set, let's check out who the experts believe will walk out of MetLife Stadium with a win this Sunday.
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Bills
- Mike Clay: Bills
- Jeremy Fowler: Bills
- Dan Graziano: Bills
- Kalyn Kahler: Bills
- Pamela Maldonado: Bills
- Eric Moody: Bills
- Jason Reid: Bills
- Ben Solak: Bills
- Lindsey Thiry: Bills
- Seth Wickersham: Bills
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Bills
- Brooke Cersosimo: Bills
- Gennaro Filice: Bills
- Bobby Kownack: Bills
- Dan Parr: Bills
Bleacher Report
- Gary Davenport: Bills
- Brad Gagnon: Jets
- Kris Knox: Jets
- Moe Moton: Bills
- Brent Sobleski: Jets
- Wes O'Donnell: Bills
- Ian Hanford: Bills
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Bills
- Jared Dubin: Bills
- Ryan Wilson: Bills
- John Breech: Jets
- Tyler Sullivan: Bills
- Dave Richard: Bills
- Jamey Eisenberg: Bills
Final expert tally and my prediction
Once again, the experts are in strong agreement that Buffalo is going to get a win in Week 10. Only four of the 30 experts selected New York, but that should come with an asterisk. Those four selections were against the spread, so they expect the Jets to keep the score close, rather than win outright.
Bills: 26
Jets: 4
It's hard to see how the Bills don't secure a win in this one. Buffalo has not only dominated the series in recent years, but the two teams are headed in different directions. The Bills have won four consecutive games, whereas the Jets have lost four in a row.
This one could get ugly in a hurry since the Jets have been struggling against the run this season. That plays into the hands of the Bills, who are second in the NFL in rushing yardage. Look for James Cook and Josh Allen to both run all over New York as they win by multiple scores.
Score Prediction: Bills 31, Jets 13
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.