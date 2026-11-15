Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Week 10 Expert Pick Roundup

After knocking off the Minnesota Vikings at home on Monday Night Football in Week 9, the Buffalo Bills are back on the road in Week 10. This time, they take on the New York Jets in an AFC East showdown.

For Buffalo, this is just their second divisional game, with the first coming in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. That also happened to be the only blemish on their record, with Buffalo entering this game with a record of 7-1. The Bills are now looking to improve to 1-1 in the division. As for the the 2-7 Jets, they're already 0-2 against the AFC East.

The road team is favored in this one, and that makes plenty of sense with Buffalo winning the past five games against New York. With the stage set, let's check out who the experts believe will walk out of MetLife Stadium with a win this Sunday.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Bills

Mike Clay: Bills

Jeremy Fowler: Bills

Dan Graziano: Bills

Kalyn Kahler: Bills

Pamela Maldonado: Bills

Eric Moody: Bills

Jason Reid: Bills

Ben Solak: Bills

Lindsey Thiry: Bills

Seth Wickersham: Bills

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson tries to escape New York Jets defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Bills

Brooke Cersosimo: Bills

Gennaro Filice: Bills

Bobby Kownack: Bills

Dan Parr: Bills

Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gary Davenport: Bills

Brad Gagnon: Jets

Kris Knox: Jets

Moe Moton: Bills

Brent Sobleski: Jets

Wes O'Donnell: Bills

Ian Hanford: Bills

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid makes a catch defended by New York Jets cornerback Samuel Womack III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Bills

Jared Dubin: Bills

Ryan Wilson: Bills

John Breech: Jets

Tyler Sullivan: Bills

Dave Richard: Bills

Jamey Eisenberg: Bills

Final expert tally and my prediction

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver celebrates a sack against the New York Jets. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Once again, the experts are in strong agreement that Buffalo is going to get a win in Week 10. Only four of the 30 experts selected New York, but that should come with an asterisk. Those four selections were against the spread, so they expect the Jets to keep the score close, rather than win outright.

Bills: 26

Jets: 4

It's hard to see how the Bills don't secure a win in this one. Buffalo has not only dominated the series in recent years, but the two teams are headed in different directions. The Bills have won four consecutive games, whereas the Jets have lost four in a row.

This one could get ugly in a hurry since the Jets have been struggling against the run this season. That plays into the hands of the Bills, who are second in the NFL in rushing yardage. Look for James Cook and Josh Allen to both run all over New York as they win by multiple scores.

Score Prediction: Bills 31, Jets 13

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