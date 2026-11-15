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Bills Central

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Week 10 Expert Pick Roundup

Who do the experts believe will win this weekend as the Buffalo Bills visit the New York Jets in Week 10?
Randy Gurzi|
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs against the New York Jets.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs against the New York Jets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsNew York Jets

After knocking off the Minnesota Vikings at home on Monday Night Football in Week 9, the Buffalo Bills are back on the road in Week 10. This time, they take on the New York Jets in an AFC East showdown.

For Buffalo, this is just their second divisional game, with the first coming in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. That also happened to be the only blemish on their record, with Buffalo entering this game with a record of 7-1. The Bills are now looking to improve to 1-1 in the division. As for the the 2-7 Jets, they're already 0-2 against the AFC East.

The road team is favored in this one, and that makes plenty of sense with Buffalo winning the past five games against New York. With the stage set, let's check out who the experts believe will walk out of MetLife Stadium with a win this Sunday.

ESPN

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Matt Bowen: Bills
  • Mike Clay: Bills
  • Jeremy Fowler: Bills
  • Dan Graziano: Bills
  • Kalyn Kahler: Bills
  • Pamela Maldonado: Bills
  • Eric Moody: Bills
  • Jason Reid: Bills
  • Ben Solak: Bills
  • Lindsey Thiry: Bills
  • Seth Wickersham: Bills

NFL.com

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson tries to escape New York Jets defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.
Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson tries to escape New York Jets defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
  • Jeremy Bergman: Bills
  • Brooke Cersosimo: Bills
  • Gennaro Filice: Bills
  • Bobby Kownack: Bills
  • Dan Parr: Bills

Bleacher Report

Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Gary Davenport: Bills
  • Brad Gagnon: Jets
  • Kris Knox: Jets
  • Moe Moton: Bills
  • Brent Sobleski: Jets
  • Wes O'Donnell: Bills
  • Ian Hanford: Bills

CBS Sports

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid makes a catch defended by New York Jets cornerback Samuel Womack III.
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid makes a catch defended by New York Jets cornerback Samuel Womack III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Pete Prisco: Bills
  • Jared Dubin: Bills
  • Ryan Wilson: Bills
  • John Breech: Jets
  • Tyler Sullivan: Bills
  • Dave Richard: Bills
  • Jamey Eisenberg: Bills

Final expert tally and my prediction

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver celebrates a sack against the New York Jets.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver celebrates a sack against the New York Jets. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Once again, the experts are in strong agreement that Buffalo is going to get a win in Week 10. Only four of the 30 experts selected New York, but that should come with an asterisk. Those four selections were against the spread, so they expect the Jets to keep the score close, rather than win outright.

Bills: 26
Jets: 4

It's hard to see how the Bills don't secure a win in this one. Buffalo has not only dominated the series in recent years, but the two teams are headed in different directions. The Bills have won four consecutive games, whereas the Jets have lost four in a row.

This one could get ugly in a hurry since the Jets have been struggling against the run this season. That plays into the hands of the Bills, who are second in the NFL in rushing yardage. Look for James Cook and Josh Allen to both run all over New York as they win by multiple scores.

Score Prediction: Bills 31, Jets 13

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Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.