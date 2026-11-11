Bills' Week 10 Injury Outlook for Dalton Kincaid, Spencer Brown, Christian Benford
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills took care of business on Monday Night Football in Week 9, and they appear to have avoided any new serious injuries in the process.
In all, four Bills' players visibly received medical attention at some point during the November 9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. All four eventually returned to action, but they'll warrant monitoring in Week 10 as Buffalo prepares to visit the New York Jets.
The Bills, who placed wide receiver Josh Palmer on Injured Reserve prior to the primetime kickoff, were without the starting left side of their offensive line in the 23-6 primetime road win.
With left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson scratched due to injuries that emerged in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens, and seemingly week to week, starting right tackle Spencer Brown was dinged up again on Monday night.
Additionally, tight end Dalton Kincaid apparently rolled his ankle early during the fourth quarter. He was slow to get up, but missed minimal time.
Both Brown and Kincaid were already on the injury report due to other issues.
In the defensive backfield, lead cornerback Christian Benford and safety Damar Hamlin both needed trips to the locker room late in the first half.
Here's what we know about each player with a November 15 divisional road game looming.
RT Spencer Brown
After recovering from a back flare-up that kept him out against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, Brown picked up a lower body injury against the Vikings.
Brown, who was visibly experiencing discomfort at different points on the field, reportedly rolled his ankle during the first half, and proceeded to grind through the rest of the way. He played every snap until the final three kneel downs.
"I'm just playing football right now. It's a tough sport. That's why I play it. That's why I love to play it. I look forward to next week and getting back out there again," said Brown after the win.
It's important to see how the ankle reacts when the Bills begin prep for the New York Jets on Wednesday in Orchard Park.
TE Dalton Kincaid
Kincaid's ankle was twisted up as he went to the ground blocking for wide receiver DJ Moore along the sideline on a 2nd-and-8 play with 14:12 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Briefly leaving to have his ankle examined and subsequently taped, Kincaid quickly returned later during the same possession. With 8:12 left, the tight end made a nice snag for a five-yard gain to convert a 3rd-and-3.
Kincaid had been on the Bills' official injury report due to a ribs/chest issue that dates back to October 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was upgraded to a full participant in practice leading up to Monday Night Football.
CB Christian Benford
Benford's injury seemingly warrants the most cause for concern out of the four players. He apparently jammed his wrist while taking Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson to the ground following a catch with less than 1:00 remaining in the first half.
The Bills' cornerback got a head start to the locker room while being ruled questionable to return. After apparently checking out satisfactorily, Benford was back on the field for the first snap of the third quarter.
Buffalo pulled Benford for the remainder of the night later in the quarter, but he remained on the sideline in full uniform. Officially logging 28 of a possible 48 defensive reps, he reportedly told Buffalo News' writer Jay Skurski that X-rays on his hand/wrist were negative.
S Damar Hamlin
Back in a starting role since Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's dismissal, Hamlin reportedly cramped up right around halftime. As a result, Geno Stone started the third quarter in his place.
Reportedly receiving IV in the locker room, Hamlin was unavailable for the first defensive possession after halftime. Missing only four total snaps, he returned to action with 5:59 left in the third quarter.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.