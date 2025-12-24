Bills to wear rare festive uniform combo vs. Eagles on Sunday after Christmas
It's the holiday season, and the Buffalo Bills will embody that spirit on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles by wearing a uniform combination they've only worn once in their history.
The Bills will be wearing their red jerseys, which they've had since the Color Rush era began in 2015, but with white pants instead of the usual red for the second straight year.
This may mark a shift for the Bills' usage of this uniform, as the red jersey and white pants almost look like a candy cane when worn together, which is fitting for the Christmas season.
The Bills took down the New England Patriots in Week 16 of last season when they first wore this combo, and although it took some time, they prevailed 24-21.
The Bills will be wearing red helmets, worn during their heyday in the 1990s under Marv Levy, when they play the New York Jets in Week 18, so Sunday's game could be a precursor of what Bills fans can expect for the last regular-season game at the Ralph.
No matter the result of Sunday's game, the holiday spirit will remain strong inside Highmark Stadium, even though Christmas will have passed, and the Bills' uniforms will help with that.
