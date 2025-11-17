Sean McDermott evaluates Keon Coleman's status for Week 12 matchup vs. Texans
After he was benched due to coach’s discipline during a Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s unclear if Keon Coleman will return to the Buffalo Bills’ lineup for Thursday’s meeting with the Houston Texans.
While speaking with reporters on Monday, Sean McDermott provided his evaluation of Coleman’s status for the upcoming conference tilt.
“We’ll see how it goes,” said the Bills' head coach. “We’ll take it one day at a time. We addressed the situation yesterday, we’re now moving forward, and we’ll take it one day at a time from there.”
RELATED: Keon Coleman responds after being benched in Bills' Week 11 win over Buccaneers
McDermott added, “The important piece is he learns from this and he grows from this. You grow from it, we can move forward. You don’t grow from it, it’s hard to move forward. So, it ultimately becomes about developing trust and the trust that your teammates have in you. And that trust builds through repetition and consistency. So, that’s the direction we need him to go and believe he will go.”
Coleman’s sidelining on Sunday was the third time in his young career that the Bills have had to reprimand him for one reason or another, which adds insult to injury considering his failure to produce through his first year and a half in the NFL.
MORE: 3 players Buffalo Bills should have drafted instead of Keon Coleman
After his replacement, Tyrell Shavers exploded for a big day against the Buccaneers, and another player with a similar skill set to that of Coleman, Gabe Davis, also delivered a contribution vs. Tampa Bay, it’s hard to imagine Coleman being active come game day later this week.
While it’s unlikely that we have seen the last of the former second-round pick in a Bills uniform, for now, it appears as if the team is set to continue along a different path.
At least for the time being.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —