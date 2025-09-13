Keon Coleman vs. Sauce Gardner, and 3 other key matchups in Bills at Jets game
Looking to improve to 2-0 on the season, the Buffalo Bills head to East Rutherford, where they will face the New York Jets.
While the Bills are coming into the weekend on a high note following their improbable come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Jets aim to rebound following a close loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
RELATED: NBA champion-turned-pundit shades Josh Allen ahead of Bills' Week 2 matchup
Buffalo is 9-4 against New York with Josh Allen as the starter, and they're riding a three-game winning streak over their AFC East rivals. While Allen will be a huge factor in this one, these four matchups will be key in deciding the outcome.
Dion Dawkins vs. Will McDonald IV
In Week 1, the Bills' pass protection was unreal. They were first in the NFL in pass protection according to The 33rd Team, which helped Josh Allen orchestrate their massive comeback.
This weekend, they'll need their offensive line to step up again, starting with left tackle Dion Dawkins. Buffalo's starting left tackle will have his hands full with Will McDonald IV, who had a breakout campaign in 2024 with 10.5 sacks. In Week 1, McDonald picked up where he left off, recording two sacks on Aaron Rodgers.
Dawkins was excellent in pass protection in Week 1, but will need to be even better against the Jets to keep McDonald from ruining their offensive game plan.
Joey Bosa vs. Olu Fashanu
Another key battle on the lines will involve veteran defensive end Joey Bosa and second-year left tackle Olu Fashanu. The 11th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Fashanu struggled in pass protection against the Steelers. On the right side, rookie Armand Membou more than held his own against T.J. Watt.
RELATED: Bills must have plan for impressive Jets' rookie if they hope to win on road
That means Buffalo's best option for making Justin Fields uncomfortable will be getting after Fashanu. Bosa lined up at both right and left end during Week 1, but keeping him on the right side as much as possible to go against Fashanu would be the right call, and it could be a huge factor in deciding the outcome.
Bills CBs vs. Garrett Wilson
The Bills' defense struggled in pass coverage last Sunday, giving up 143 yards to Zay Flowers while also seeing DeAndre Hopkins turn back the clock to haul in a 29-yard touchdown reception.
They're going to have another tough outing this weekend with Garrett Wilson, who had 95 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Wilson has also had some great performances against Buffalo, including both games in 2024 when he recorded 15 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
RELATED: 3 hot predictions on Buffalo Bills' 'trap game' at New York Jets
Wilson spent most of Week 1 out wide, but played on both sides. He took a couple of snaps from the slot as well, proving he can move all over the field. That means every Bills' cornerback needs to be ready. Veterans such as Christian Benford and Taron Johnson should have their moments, but rookie Dorian Strong is going to be put to the test as well.
The Bills know Wilson will make his share of plays. The key will be keeping him from taking over.
Keon Coleman vs. Sauce Gardner
Keon Coleman went off in Week 1 for the Bills, recording eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. He even caught the 25-yard pass to put Buffalo in range for the game-winning kick.
His performance drew plenty of praise, and will also likely draw the attention of Sauce Gardner. The Jets No. 1 cornerback will be tasked with slowing down Coleman, which will be a major matchup in this one.
Gardner was the No. 1 cornerback in the NFL in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus, meaning Coleman will have his hands full. If he can rise to the challenge, it would go a long way in solidifying himself as a WR1, while also helping Buffalo pull off the win against New York.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —