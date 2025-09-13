NBA champion-turned-pundit shades Josh Allen ahead of Bills' Week 2 matchup
After leading the Buffalo Bills to an incredible comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, Josh Allen was showered with praise by almost everyone with a pulpit.
Anyone in their right frame of mind came away from Allen’s performance against Baltimore amazed at what he had accomplished in a record-setting fourth quarter.
Well, somebody better check on the sanity of Golden State Warriors forward-turned-pundit Draymond Green.
On the Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football? podcast, Green told NFL insider and co-host Jordan Schultz that Allen “is not that guy.”
RELATED: America's interest in Buffalo Bills produces mega NBC viewership rating
“Josh Allen is a damn good quarterback, but just because he is a damn good quarterback don’t make him the guy,” said Green. “He’s never going to get it done when it matters the most.”
Green is a four-time NBA All-Star who appeared in Michigan State’s spring football game as a tight end in 2011 when he was also a member of the university’s basketball team. While his football experience doesn’t measure up to that of someone fit to provide meaningful analysis, that hasn’t stopped Green from spouting off his opinions, no matter how outrageous they may be.
“I don’t care how Herculean of a comeback effort you have at home in Week 1,” continued Green. “He’s never going to be the guy that’s going to come out and win a championship.”
Green proceeded to lay out his list of “guys” in the NFL.
RELATED: Josh Allen has perfect response for Sean McDermott's 'hard' mid-week Bills' practice
“Jalen Hurts is the guy, (Patrick Mahomes) is the guy,” concluded Green. “Josh Allen isn’t the guy. When it matters the most, he is not going to Herculean you in a playoff game to win a Super Bowl title. He is not going to do that.”
It seems Green’s list of elite quarterbacks is limited to those who have already won a Super Bowl championship — a bold stance on his part.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —