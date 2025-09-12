3 hot predictions on Buffalo Bills' 'trap game' at New York Jets
Head coach Sean McDermott has his psychological hands full this weekend in New Jersey. And, despite playing an opponent they've owned in recent years, so do the Buffalo Bills.
Maybe not so much because of what could happen Sunday when they play the New York Jets at MefLife Stadium, but what occurred the last time they were on the field. It's human nature to suffer an emotional letdown coming off the high of last Sunday night's epic 41-40 comeback victory over a Super Bowl-caliber team in the Baltimore Ravens.
Now, the Bills travel to play the Jets, who they have beaten nine of the last 12 meetings and last week gave up 34 points to the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers. But divisional games on the road are never easy, especially in letdown situations.
Here are three predictions of what will happen Sunday at MetLife.
1. Big day for Josh Allen
Out on a limb, we know. But if the 41-year-old Rodgers can throw for 244 yards and four touchdowns, Allen can pretty much name his stat line. New Jets' head coach Aaron Glenn is a defensive guy, but his unit isn't there yet. Not to mention, Allen had his way with the Detroit Lions last December with Glenn as the defensive coordinator.
2. Rush to judgment
Combined with the mental approach above, the Jets will keep this one close by running the ball. The Bills were gashed by the Ravens' Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson last week for 238 rushing yards. Breece Hall is no Henry, but he averaged 5.6 yards per carry against the Steelers. With Bills' defensive tackle Ed Oliver ruled out, the Jets must be licking their chops.
3. Hot Sauce
As they did against Baltimore, Allen's receiving corps should have a field day against a Jets' secondary that last week gave up 22 completions and four scores. Jets' All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner said he dreads facing Allen, and targets Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Josh Palmer should be open all day. That trio combined for 237 receiving yards in Week 1.
