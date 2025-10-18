Overlooked linebacker has been Bills' best free-agent value through six weeks
Joey Bosa has been a solid free-agent addition to the Buffalo Bills' defense, but he hasn't necessarily been the best value pickup.
While Bosa's production has been in line with the $12.6 million he's set to earn this season, he hasn't been half of the bargain that veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson has shown to be through the first six weeks.
Coming off an Achilles tear, the 31-year-old Thompson was somewhat of an afterthought for Bills' fans when he joined the team late this past spring on a $1.255 million contract (Spotrac).
MORE: 'Football player' Shaq Thompson gives Bills' young LBs chance to 'watch' and 'learn'
The quiet signing was the ultimate low risk, high reward move that is currently paying dividends for a defense that has been without linebacker Matt Milano for multiple weeks thus far. What initially looked like veteran insurance has turned out to be a core contributor.
Thompson, the Carolina Panthers' 2015 first-round draft pick, has played 44 percent of defensive snaps over five appearances.
Although he has seen time in three-linebacker sets, most of Thompson's action has come as an injury replacement. With Milano on the shelf, Thompson totaled 63 defensive snaps and 10 tackles in the Week 6 setback to the Atlanta Falcons.
RELATED: Bills’ veteran LB surprisingly leads NFL in key defensive stat
In five games, he hasn't necessarily accounted for 24 tackles, two pass break-ups, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble.
The production likely isn't surprising to Bills' head coach Sean McDermott who was the Panthers' defensive coordinator for the first two seasons of Thompson's NFL career.
“This is the defense I grew up in," said Thompson back in the spring. "This is the defense in 2015, when I got drafted, this is the defense that I had to learn, so the biggest thing is just terminology for me."
Amazingly recovered from two straight season-ending injuries in 2023 and 2024, Thompson has arguably been the Bills' most impressive linebacker thus far.
As a solid tackler with great instincts and a clear understanding of the scheme, he's been nothing short of a bargain.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —