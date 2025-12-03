Buffalo Bills CB explains what 'activates' Josh Allen

Emotions ran high during the Buffalo Bills’ Week 13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday afternoon, including during a moment when Cameron Heyward and Josh Allen nearly came to blows.

Following a short run from Allen late in the first half, Heyward quickly got to his feet before jumping into the face of the Bills’ quarterback. He later claimed that Allen had kneed him in the stomach, which is what drew the ire of the Steelers’ defensive lineman.

Looking back at Heyward’s hostile response, there’s a good chance the longtime veteran may be regretting his actions in the days following Pittsburgh's blowout loss.

And Christian Benford revealed why on Tuesday’s episode of Up and Adams.

“It’s almost like it activates him into a different character,” said Benford of moments such as the one between Allen and Heyward. “Josh, he will talk back. He will talk back. And he will keep talking.”

Following the dust-up with Heyward, Allen went on to finish the game 11 of 15 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown. His solid finish came after a slow start to the contest, during which he began 4 of 8 passing for 37 yards and an interception before squaring off with the Steelers’ defender.

Allen has a long history of getting under opposing players’ skin. And there have been many instances in which, when the opposition responds aggressively, it only serves as more fuel to the fire in the Bills’ quarterback’s belly, which rages about as hot as any signal caller in the NFL.

A word of advice to Heyward, next time he is matched up against Allen, don’t poke the bear.

