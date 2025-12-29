Josh Allen makes NFL history by surpassing Patrick Mahomes

Despite an ugly loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Josh Allen made some NFL history in Week 17.

And the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback surpassed Patrick Mahomes in the process.

RELATED: Plotting James Cook's path to claiming NFL rushing title

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball for several yards before being tripped up by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Historic mark

Allen recorded two rushing touchdowns during the win over the Eagles, with his first being the 300th TD of his career. In doing so, he reached a significant milestone in fewer games than any other player in NFL history.

The game against Philadelphia was the 127th of Allen’s career, 12 fewer than it took Mahomes to record career TD No. 300. The Chiefs’ QB achieved the historic mark during a Week 6 win over the Detroit Lions.

MORE: Buffalo Bills viciously roasted by Philadelphia Eagles' head coach after Week 17 loss

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Route to history

Allen has averaged 27.5 touchdowns passing and 9.8 touchdowns rushing per year throughout his career and has also scored one touchdown receiving in his eight professional seasons. Earlier this year, he set the NFL record for most career rushing touchdowns scored by a quarterback, exceeding the previous mark set by former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' WR deserves more targets, could help ignite struggling passing game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after scrambling around trying to find an open receiver tries to get a pass off to running back Ty Johnson but is tackled from behing by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More to come?

The Bills’ QB can again set himself apart this weekend in a matchup with the New York Jets, which he will enter having recorded 39 touchdowns this season. If he is to record one more score against the Jets, he would become the second QB in NFL history to record six straight seasons with 40-plus touchdowns, equaling Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers’ mark.

Allen has 40 touchdowns or more in each of the past five years.

MORE: Bills' head coach reveals killer Ed Oliver update following Week 17 loss to Eagles

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern celebrates with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s touchdown, the team’s first of the game in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big day

If Allen is to find the end zone against the Jets, it won’t be the only thing worth celebrating on Sunday, as the game between Buffalo and New York could be the final game in the current Highmark Stadium. With the Bills having relinquished control of the AFC East title for the first time in six seasons, they will be forced to open the playoffs on the road, meaning it would take a perfect storm to give them another chance at a home game beyond the Jets game.

Bills fans will be hoping that Allen and company can give them something to cheer about in Week 18.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —