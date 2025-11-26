Buffalo Bills get Aaron Rodgers injury update ahead of Week 13 matchup with Steelers

After missing his team’s Week 12 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears due to a left wrist fracture, Aaron Rodgers says he is “hoping for a different outcome” entering his team’s meeting with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve had more days for the callous to form and more healing,” said Rodgers upon meeting the media on Wednesday. “Especially Monday and Tuesday, just doing rehab.”

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Rodgers then laid out his plans for the rest of the week before the Week 13 matchup with the Bills.

“Today I’ll do a little bit more, then tomorrow I’ll do a little bit more,” he added. “See where I’m at come Friday.”

Rodgers has been wearing a cast on his non-throwing hand to protect his wrist since injuring it during a Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“There’s limitations for sure,” said Rodgers, who added that as of Wednesday, he was not ready to take snaps from under center.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) reacts after a throwing for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

“We’ll see about later in the week,” he added.

Not only would his ability to take snaps from under center be impacted if he were to play through injury against the Bills, but handing the ball off would also be a concern.

With that said, Head Coach Mike Tomlin stated earlier this week that the team had “great optimism” about their quarterback's chances of returning this week, which points toward Rodgers getting the call on Sunday against the Bills. Now, at what level will Rodgers operate given his ailment? That remains to be seen.

Rodgers has performed adequately during his first season in Pittsburgh, relying on a quick release and short passing game to total 1,969 yards passing and 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions while completing 66.4% of his passes. The four-time NFL MVP guided the Steelers to a 6-4 start before being replaced this past week by Mason Rudolph, who finished the loss to the Bears 24 of 31 passing for just 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

If Rodgers is unable to play on Sunday, it will likely be Rudolph once again lining up under center for the Steelers against the Bills.