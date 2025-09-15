Josh Allen 'proud' of Bills' teammates in lifting MVP QB vs Jets
In the Buffalo Bills' Week 1 win, Josh Allen played the Superman role. But in Week 2, he was able to be Clark Kent.
Allen has guided the Bills to a 2-0 mark (1-0 AFC East) to start the 2025 season with Buffalo's 30-10 win over the New York Jets. The Bills looked pretty dominant on the day despite their quarterback posting a fairly modest stat line.
The 2024 NFL MVP went 14-of-25 passing, totaled 207 yards (148 passing, 59 rushing) and no scores through the air or on the ground. Instead, he let James Cook "cook," as the Pro Bowl back logged 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Allen's biggest play of the day was with his legs, evading a sack and scrambling for 40 yards. And his biggest headline of the day may be the fact that he suffered a nose injury that took him out a couple of plays in the game.
But as he told CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson, Allen was more than OK taking a secondary role to his offense, and his defense, for that matter. He said it was great to see the defense play with so much "juice," and he was "proud" of how the team was able to run the ball to the tune of 224 yards.
"We knew we had to run, and they knew we were running it, and we were able to do it," Allen said.
"We ran the same play quite a few times, trusting our guys upfront. James was doing a good job finding the hole, hitting it hard. When you're having success like that, no need to take it away from him."
There's no question that the Bills' success in 2025 hinges on Allen and seeing if he can have an encore performance after his MVP campaign. But if he's able to get the support he did in this Week 2 win, it will take a lot of pressure off of him having to always throw his cape on to win games.
