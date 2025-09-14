James Cook helps Bills' running game explode for transcendent performance vs. Jets
There aren’t enough superlatives in the dictionary to describe James Cook’s performance for the Buffalo Bills in their Week 2 win over the New York Jets.
The Bills’ running back ran all over the Jets on Sunday to help lead Buffalo to a 30-10 victory, getting things started with an explosive first half, which he finished with 83 yards rushing on 10 carries, including two touchdowns, one of which came from 44 yards.
Cook finished the day with 132 yards rushing on 21 carries — an average of 6.3 yards per carry — and the two scores.
Cook’s 44-yard scoring scamper helped increase the Bills’ lead to 20-0 and crushed the Jets’ hopes early on. With his two first-half rushing touchdowns, Cook became the first Bills running back since 1988 with a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games. Since the start of last season, no running back in the league has more rushing touchdowns than Cook, who has found the end zone 19 times since the beginning of the 2024 campaign.
And it wasn’t just Cook who got things going on the ground, quarterback Josh Allen helped set up his first TD of the game — a one-yard plunge — with a 40-yard run, which was the third-longest run of Allen’s regular-season career. He finished with six carries for 59 yards despite taking a blow to the face that resulted in a bloody nose during the first half. Even wide receiver Elijah Moore got in on the action, finishing with a two-yard rushing score.
Buffalo’s 224 total rushing yards were the most allowed by the Jets since the 2021 season. Their 146 yards rushing during the first half alone were the Bills’ most since a 2023 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
One of the most impressive elements of the performance from Buffalo’s running game was its ability to produce from between the tackles. In the first half, 146 of the team’s 135 yards rushing came from between the tackles, displaying an assertive effort from the Bills’ front five.
Sunday’s game was wire-to-wire domination, with the Bills taking it to the Jets from the opening snap to the final horn. Cook powered Buffalo’s performance, making his recent contract extension seem like a smart move by the Bills. It’s difficult to underplay the impact he makes on this offense.
