Bills' head coach leaves door open for first-round rookie CB to play vs. Panthers
So you’re saying there’s a chance.
With the Buffalo Bills’ secondary in need of a boost, Sean McDermott left the door open for the potential return of one of its key pieces this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston returned to the practice field on Monday after missing his team’s first six games due to a knee injury that landed him on Injured Reserve before the start of the season. And on Friday, the Bills head coach did not rule out his chances of making his game-day debut as soon as this weekend.
RELATED: Sean McDermott rules out three Bills' starters in Week 8, forcing adjustments
“We’ll see,” said McDermott regarding Hairston’s chances to suit up against the Panthers.
Hairston went down early during training camp before being placed on IR on Aug. 26. He was eligible to return following Buffalo’s Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints, but the team elected to keep him out until after its Week 7 bye week, when it opened Hairston’s 21-day practice window.
The Bills rookie cornerback must be added to the Bills’ 53-man roster by Nov. 10, leading into Buffalo’s Week 10 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, otherwise he would be forced to remain on IR for the remainder of the season.
MORE: Bills lose another safety to IR pushing 'priceless' practice squad player to rescue
Initially, it was widely believed that the Bills would wait for the 21-day window to expire before activating their prized first-year pro. But perhaps his performance during practice this past week has shifted the team’s expectations for his return. Hairston has been seen in videos published by various beat reporters appearing uninhibited in his movements while donning a slim brace on his injured right knee.
While speaking with the media this week, Hairston sure made it seem like he's ready for whatever the team throws at him on Sunday.
"Whatever McDermott feels is best for the team, I'm down," said the rookie CB. "So, whether it's this week, whether it's not this week, I'm grateful to just be back practicing."
The Bills could certainly use the influx of Hairston’s services. The Buffalo defense has struggled mightily in coverage, with starting cornerbacks Christian Benford (121.1) and Tre’Davious White (117.1) each allowing opposing passers to rack up a passer rating of above 117 when targeted this season.
It remains unclear if Hairston would offer increased production at the position, as the rookie has yet to step foot on an NFL game field. With that said, it’s difficult to imagine he would be much worse than what the team’s CB duo has had to offer this season. The rookie offers plus speed and athleticism, two attributes Buffalo’s cornerbacks have been lacking so far this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —