Sean McDermott rules out three Bills' starters in Week 8, forcing adjustments
The Buffalo Bills have key members coming back this week with the return of defensive players Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi off suspension. They could get linebacker Matt Milano and rookie Maxwell Hairston back as well, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced they will be without starters Taylor Rapp, DaQuan Jones, and Joshua Palmer.
McDermott also announced that Rapp will go on IR, which means he will miss at least the next four games.
What do these injuries mean for the Bills this week against the Panthers, and going forward? Let's look at that and the Bills' options.
Rapp's absence may be a good thing
We would never wish injury on a player, but Rapp has not played well this season and might be the worst player on the Bills' defense. According to a comment from McDermott earlier this week, Rapp has been dealing with it since training camp, and it could be the reason for his lackluster performance. This forces the Bills to put someone else on the field, and could be rookie Jordan Hancock. The other option, and most likely is Jordan Poyer.
Poyer isn't the same former All-Pro, but his understanding and knowledge of the game might help fellow safety Cole Bishop. Bishop has improved since Week One, but still has a lot to learn, and having Poyer on the field would be good for Bishop. Poyer's leadership in the defensive huddle could pay off for this defense as well.
Jones injury could mean more Walker
DaQuan Jones has struggled with injuries the last few years, dating back to 2023 with a pec injury that sidelined him for most of the season. He played through the 2024 season relatively injury free, but wasn't has impactful. Coming into this season at age 34, not much was expected from the veteran defensive tackle, but he's played well. His veteran presence and leadership will be missed.
Still, if there is an opportune time for an injury, it's now. The Bills get fellow defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi back this week, who will figure into the rotation. Jones' absences also means that rookie Deone Walker will get more snaps alongside Ed Oliver but expect to see Ogunjobi part of the rotation as well.
Palmer may be missed more than initially expected
During the Bills loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer was on the verge of a breakout game. He suffered the ankle injury early in the game at a point where Palmer already had two receptions for 60 yards.
In 2023, Palmer ranked 21st among qualifying receivers in terms of separation, and was 17th last season. So far in 2025, he has led all Bills pass catchers in this department. He was ready to ascend within this offense. So, who do the Bills turn to now? Keon Coleman has been a disappointment outside of Week One, Dalton Kincaid missed time due to injury, and we don't know if he'll be able to suit up this week.
With Palmer out, we may see more of Tyrell Shavers, and Khalil Shakir might get an uptick in targets as well. One possibility is the return of Gabe Davis. We haven't received any updates on this front, but it remains a potential option for the Bills.
